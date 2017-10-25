from the getting-old-is-not-for-sissies dept.
Aging is a natural part of life, but that hasn't stopped people from embarking on efforts to stop the process. Unfortunately, perhaps, those attempts are futile, according to University of Arizona researchers who have proved that it's mathematically impossible to halt aging in multicellular organisms like humans. "Aging is mathematically inevitable - like, seriously inevitable. There's logically, theoretically, mathematically no way out," said Joanna Masel, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and at the UA.
Masel and UA postdoctoral researcher Paul Nelson outline their findings on math and aging in a new study titled "Intercellular Competition and Inevitability of Multicellular Aging," published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Current understanding of the evolution of aging leaves open the possibility that aging could be stopped if only science could figure out a way to make selection between organisms perfect. One way to do that might be to use competition between cells to eliminate poorly functioning "sluggish" cells linked to aging, while keeping other cells intact. However, the solution isn't that simple, Masel and Nelson say.
Two things happen to the body on a cellular level as it ages, Nelson explains. One is that cells slow down and start to lose function, like when your hair cells, for example, stop making pigment. The other thing that happens is that some cells crank up their growth rate, which can cause cancer cells to form. As we get older, we all tend, at some point, to develop cancer cells in the body, even if they're not causing symptoms, the researchers say. Masel and Nelson found that even if natural selection were perfect, aging would still occur, since cancer cells tend to cheat when cells compete.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @10:16AM (1 child)
Im glad to see this basic conclusion anyone should be able to draw from the current conception of cancer is finally getting attention. The response to Tomasetti and Vogelstein a few years ago was really revealing about the current state of quantitative ignorance in biomed. You can see their most recent response here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28336671 [nih.gov]
The controversy that ensued from their 2015 paper was ridiculous. If you think cancer is caused by accumulated errors, then more divisions means more cancer. It is so obvious...
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Tuesday October 31, @11:00AM
I am not biologist, but I remember that the current new understanding is that aging is not a purely entropic process where the information just gets degraded. It is in fact a feature that ensures people age and die for reasons of species fitness.
The reason age is not entropic, at least in regard to our lifespan's limitation, is that we have several million whole DNA copies which can be taken to rebuild damaged tissue a-la ship of Theseus. Can you point at how my reasoning is flawed?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Tuesday October 31, @10:25AM (2 children)
An organism which does not die is going to be defeated, all other things being equal, by an organism which dies, because death gives space to the new generation, and more generations means more adaptability.
So, death is a very entrenched feature, but I would not go as far as considering it too difficult to remove, even if the math makes it quite clear. We just need a way to get around the problem.
As a first step I would submit the problem to some gnome devs, which are masters in removing essential features no matter their usefulness.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday October 31, @10:28AM (1 child)
Are you sure? You don't want your cell biology depend on systemd, do you?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Tuesday October 31, @10:41AM
I wouldn't panic. Genetic evolution is even more fork-happy than FOSS.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday October 31, @10:26AM (1 child)
Actually it's quite easy to stop the aging process. The problem is that the method to do so also stops all other processes, with the exception of decomposition.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Tuesday October 31, @10:52AM
As always, the solution is cryonics.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Tuesday October 31, @10:39AM
Doesn't this fail to account for the 'immortal jellyfish' [wikipedia.org], which is able to 'loop back around' with its life-cycle and become a polyp again?
I see someone already mentioned this in a question on the phys.org page. [phys.org]
Wikipedia tells me that, [wikipedia.org] contrary to what the Internet would have us believe, lobsters aren't immortal.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 31, @11:27AM
First, TFA is available in full, under one of the CC licences, find it here [pnas.org]. As any theoretical model, it makes assumptions and, assuming everything is correct, the model will be as valid as those assumptions. Always worth to check them.
Here's one example:
Now, of course, if you assume that cooperation doesn't lead to fitness, you, the multicellular organism, are doomed - succumb of old age or of uncontrolled growth... you don't need fancy maths to see it, it's a clear case of begging the question.
So, how would it turn out if cell cooperation increase fitness? Perhaps it will still result in an inevitable death, but at much higher age?
Will infinite age (immortality) achievable only for evergrowing organisms? ('cause I'm quite sure the model also imply a fixed limit for the number of cells, even if the assumption is not explicit)
