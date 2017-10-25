Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Why Consumers Should Care About the Dismantling of Class-Action Lawsuits

posted by n1 on Tuesday October 31, @03:35PM   Printer-friendly
from the customer-is-always-wrong dept.
Business Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1

Consumers may have a harder time suing financial companies they feel have wronged them.

The Senate voted Tuesday night to overturn a rule the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years. The final version of the rule banned companies from putting “mandatory arbitration clauses” in their contracts, language that prohibits consumers from bringing class-action lawsuits against them. It applies to institutions that sell financial products, including bank accounts and credit cards.

[...] “By forcing consumers into secret arbitration, corporations have long enjoyed an advantage in the process, and victims have often been precluded from sharing their stories with the press or law enforcement,” said Vanita Gupta, the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a group of advocacy organizations based in Washington, D.C.

[...] Mandatory arbitration clauses typically say that companies or customers must resolve disputes through privately appointed individuals known as arbitrators, but not through the court system, allowing companies to save time and money and avoid negative publicity. When consumers sign forced arbitration clauses, which they may not realize are included in contracts, they waive their right to participate in a class-action lawsuit against companies.

[...] The Senate's vote against the CFPB’s rule “is a win for consumers,” said Rob Nichols, the president and CEO of the trade group American Bankers Association. “As we and others made clear in our multiple comments to the CFPB, the rule was always going to harm consumers and not help them.”

Source: MarketWatch

Original Submission


«  Earliest HP Archives Destroyed in Santa Rosa Fires
Why Consumers Should Care About the Dismantling of Class-Action Lawsuits | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday October 31, @03:46PM (1 child)

    by Whoever (4524) on Tuesday October 31, @03:46PM (#590054)

    This is the new newspeak.

    This is Humpty Dumpty speaking, where words have only the meaning that the speaker ascribes to them.

    This shows the corruption of the current Senate.

  • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday October 31, @03:53PM

    by stretch611 (6199) on Tuesday October 31, @03:53PM (#590058)

    One look at the people who sponsored this bill and you see who is at the top of the list of people who are bribed... err "political contributions" from the banking industry.

    And looking back the same asshats that make court appointees who are willing to let a law supersede the constitution.

  • (Score: 2) by TheRaven on Tuesday October 31, @03:54PM (1 child)

    by TheRaven (270) on Tuesday October 31, @03:54PM (#590059) Journal
    The reason class-action suits were allowed in the first place is that it's not feasible (either for the company or the legal system) for everyone harmed to take companies to court for a small amount of harm. If everyone involved in the leak takes Equifax to their local small claims court for $100, then it will cost them more to defend each case than the cost of paying up and neither is an amount that they could afford pay.
    --
    sudo mod me up
(1)