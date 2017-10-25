from the customer-is-always-wrong dept.
Consumers may have a harder time suing financial companies they feel have wronged them.
The Senate voted Tuesday night to overturn a rule the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years. The final version of the rule banned companies from putting “mandatory arbitration clauses” in their contracts, language that prohibits consumers from bringing class-action lawsuits against them. It applies to institutions that sell financial products, including bank accounts and credit cards.
[...] “By forcing consumers into secret arbitration, corporations have long enjoyed an advantage in the process, and victims have often been precluded from sharing their stories with the press or law enforcement,” said Vanita Gupta, the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a group of advocacy organizations based in Washington, D.C.
[...] Mandatory arbitration clauses typically say that companies or customers must resolve disputes through privately appointed individuals known as arbitrators, but not through the court system, allowing companies to save time and money and avoid negative publicity. When consumers sign forced arbitration clauses, which they may not realize are included in contracts, they waive their right to participate in a class-action lawsuit against companies.
[...] The Senate's vote against the CFPB’s rule “is a win for consumers,” said Rob Nichols, the president and CEO of the trade group American Bankers Association. “As we and others made clear in our multiple comments to the CFPB, the rule was always going to harm consumers and not help them.”
Source: MarketWatch
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday October 31, @03:46PM (1 child)
This is the new newspeak.
This is Humpty Dumpty speaking, where words have only the meaning that the speaker ascribes to them.
This shows the corruption of the current Senate.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 31, @03:57PM
s/current //
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday October 31, @03:53PM
One look at the people who sponsored this bill and you see who is at the top of the list of people who are bribed... err "political contributions" from the banking industry.
And looking back the same asshats that make court appointees who are willing to let a law supersede the constitution.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Tuesday October 31, @03:54PM (1 child)
sudo mod me up
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 31, @04:00PM
Good idea. Class-action lawsuits are only ever good for the lawyers anyway. They get half the total payout and you get enough to maybe cover your lunch.
