The cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji is in the WRONG PLACE and that is problematic:
Responding to criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he would take a look at the issue immediately. "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" Pichai tweeted.
Pichai was responding to author Thomas Baekdal, who pointed out the difference in cheese placement between Apple's and Google's cheeseburger emojis. "I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, which Apple puts on top," Baekdal tweeted.
The tweet ignited a debate about where the different ingredients of a cheeseburger belong. Among all the different cheeseburger emoji variants offered by various tech companies, Google's is the only version to place the cheese below the meat, according to images of cheeseburger emojis from Apple, Google, Samsung, Facebook and others, as seen on Emojipedia. It's generally accepted that cheeseburger cheese should be placed directly on the meat patty for optimal melting.
Unicode 11 emoji candidates, scheduled for June 2018.
You can now tweet a 🍕 emoji to Domino's in order to initiate a pizza transaction.
Emoji use differs by country. "Canadians lead the charge in their use of money, violence, sports-related, raunchy, and even the poop emoji," says SwiftKey's chief marketing officer, Joe Braidwood.
Americans are second behind Canada in their love of violent emojis, such as guns.
But one thing Americans also really, really love is pizza.
"Pizza was one of the most frequently used [emojis] in the U.S., as well as the chicken drumstick ... and I think it shows you that, versus other nations, you guys have particular food habits," Braidwood says.
Emoji In the Unicode standard at Wikipedia.
Draft Emoji Data at the Unicode Consortium.
💩/10.
[ED NOTE: The &#####; markup for these characters are legit. Are you able to see them, or are you seeing unknown character boxes? What font are you using? -LaminatorX]
The candidate list for Unicode 9 is taking shape, with the final list of new emojis scheduled for approval in mid-2016.
38 emoji characters have been accepted as candidates for the 2016 Unicode update, including Face Palm, Selfie, Shrug, Fingers Crossed, and Pregnant Woman.
From Arstechnica:
While all new emoji options are welcomed, the Unicode 9.0 emoji class may not be as game changing as its predecessor based on this initial glance. This past June, Unicode 8.0 saw the consortium finally add skin tone modifiers for face emoji. That brought much needed diversity to the selection after Apple lobbied for such changes more than a year earlier.
Final decisions for what emoji are bundled with Unicode 9.0 won't be announced until June 2016. That's the end of a long journey for would-be emoji, a process that begins with submitters making sure any proposed Unicode addition isn't already in the expansive list of existing characters, the list of characters on track for inclusion, or the list of characters that have been rejected (among the forever deceased: Klingon script). You've then got to fill out a proposal form authoritatively establishing your character's significance, any relationships to current Unicode characters, and "the name and contact information for a company or individual who would agree to provide a computerized font... for publication of the standard." These proposals are then screened, sent to committee, and finally defended and revised by the original submitter as needed until they are accepted or rejected.
What do fellow SN users think about emoji in Unicode? Should Unicode contain emoji at all? Should Unicode only contain a handful of basic emoji like happy face and sad face? Or should Unicode contain every pictogram and hieroglyph known to man :wistful philosophical east asian male face indicating deep thought about trivial issues: ?
The Register is reporting the upcoming release of Unicode 9.0:
On 21 June, the world will become a slightly more agreeable place with the release of Unicode 9.0 - not because the standard will offer "Arabic characters to support Bravanese and Warsh, which are used in North and West Africa, along with Pakistani Quranic marks" and "significant updates to segmentation algorithms", but rather for the inclusion of a bacon emoji.
For the curious, emojipedia has offered their renditions of these for your perusal.
Thanks to the work of TheMightyBuzzard, SoylentNews supports UTF-8 character encoding. This would be a good time to consider finding an updated Unicode font to embrace these additions.
Though it may seem like we are falling back to an age of Egyptian hieroglyphics, there are some more prosaic changes as well. The Unicode 9.0 Summary follows.
[Continues...]
[...] The Emojipedia website argued that the symbol could still appear as a lifelike gun in messages sent to non-iOS users. Apple made the change in the wake of a series of shootings in the US.
However, Microsoft announced this week that its toy gun symbol would be redesigned as a more realistic-looking firearm. The emoji character system allows companies to use slightly different designs of the same basic objects, signs or expressions.
"The thing is, emojis already look different on different platforms and it does cause confusion," Jeremy Burge, editor of Emojipedia, told the BBC. "When we're dealing with guns and toys as a comparison, that's a whole new level of problems that we have there."
[...] "Apple has the most prominent emoji set that people use," said Mr Burge. "I think it has a high responsibility to be a bit cautious."
There was further criticism from web users, but a columnist in the Guardian praised the move as a statement on gun control.
"It's a smart, small part in the battle - which we're presently losing - to keep Americans safe," wrote Jean Hannah Edelstein. There have been calls previously - including from a campaign called Disarm the iPhone - to remove the handgun icon from iOS devices.
[...] Both Apple and Microsoft have said they are working with the Unicode Consortium - the body that maintains lists of emojis across different platforms.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/nov/12/new-emojis-to-include-breastfeeding-a-hijab-and-the-lotus-position
The consortium that approves emojis has signed off on 56 new ones, including a woman breastfeeding a baby, a woman wearing a hijab and a "gender-inclusive" child, adult and older adult.
Among the other emoji that will be released in 2017 by Unicode are a face vomiting, a head exploding and a man and woman practising yoga. A flying saucer, vampire and T-rex also made the cut, as did a sandwich, broccoli and a pair of socks.
Unicode 10.0 will also include 285 hentaigana (obsolete/historical variants of Japanese hiragana) and 3 additional Zanabazar Square characters.
The $999 iPhone X costs more than many laptops. Among the changes in store is the ability to project face movements onto emoji.
Apple's new iPhone X will allow users to do something we never dared dream would be possible with a handheld device.
It lets you take control of the poo emoji with your own face.
That's right, the animated pile of excrement, which is among the most popular methods of communication for millennials, can be controlled with the tech giant's new Face ID feature.
The fine article has an example of animoji demonstrated at an Apple conference.
Check YouTube for an example of the Face2Face algorithm — published on Mar 17, 2016 — where real-time face movement is projected onto George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @07:07AM (1 child)
My emojis are all black and white. I cannot distinguish cheese from pattie, or lettuce or tomato! Am I doomed? Is there no redemption for a Linux using, javascript-blocking, non-facebook buggering techie?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 31, @07:26AM
I'm guessing something like this [mozilla.org] might do the job, although my Firefox seems to be spitting out color emojis already. No JavaScript required (I... hope).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday October 31, @07:08AM
😴
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @07:11AM
Mozilla used only cheese and meat between the bread. That is a pure cheeseburger. Everybody else added non-standard stuff, typically tomatoes and lettuce. (it is not a Whopper or Big Mac icon)
Google put the cheese between the meat (heat source) and the bread (insulation). This works. The bread can even be heated.
Everybody else failed. They put the cheese next to components that conduct heat well and are normally cold.
(Score: 2) by lx on Tuesday October 31, @07:13AM (1 child)
Now that they fixed that fucking emoji,here are some more things they should look into. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday October 31, @07:54AM
It's a cheeseburger emoji, not a fucking emoji. And while a fucking emoji would probably be used more than the cheeseburger emoji, I doubt that the guardians of the garden wall would ever allow it into their walled gardens.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Tuesday October 31, @07:59AM
More important, where do they place the bacon?
(Score: 2) by RedBear on Tuesday October 31, @07:59AM
I've always put the lettuce on the bottom of my burgers, along with the tomato and pickles, while the onion goes on top with the ketchup. But everybody has their own stacking arrangement. I've seen restaurants place lettuce or tomato above or below. Onion is usually on top either way, on display. The cheese though... Seems pretty universal that the cheese is melted right on the patty. I can understand the outcry. After all, burgers and emojis are both Serious Business.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
