Calls to Ban Coca-Cola Christmas Truck From Liverpool

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 31, @08:13PM
Calls have been made to ban the Coca-Cola truck from Liverpool this Christmas amid concerns about obesity levels in the city.

Liverpool's Liberal Democrat leader Richard Kemp said the city is "in the grip of an obesity epidemic". He believes Coca-Cola's popular festive vehicle promotes a product which is "grossly unhealthy", as first reported in the Liverpool Echo. A Coca-Cola spokesman said the truck also promotes sugar-free drinks.

Mr Kemp has written a letter to managers of the Liverpool One shopping district, setting out his opposition to the "cynical event" His concerns come four months after a study by Public Health Liverpool naming and shaming what it said were the most sugary breakfast cereals.

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @08:26PM (#590191)

    Being fat stops you running from the police la!

