Canada Man Sues to Have Sasquatch Declared "Real"

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday October 31, @09:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the bigfoot-in-mouth dept.
Appalbarry writes:

CBC News reports that a BC man is taking the provincial government to court to force them to acknowledge that sasquatchs, also known as Bigfoot, are real animals.

Todd Standing filed a civil lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court earlier this month, alleging the B.C. government is in "dereliction of duty" because it won't recognize his efforts and evidence, which he says prove the Sasquatch exists....Standing argues that the Sasquatch has a right to be recognized as a distinct and protected species.

Standing says, "When a judge sits down with me and realizes what I have and who's with me — this is going to happen... It's no joke, I'm coming with PhDs, professors, police officers, the best in the world ... this is the real deal, the evidence is here."

There's no word whether the sasquatch in question is named "Harry".

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by chucky on Tuesday October 31, @10:23PM

    by chucky (3309) on Tuesday October 31, @10:23PM (#590249)

    Trolls are real too, just ask in Iceland. Or anywhere on the internet.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @10:35PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @10:35PM (#590255)

    Maybe they should just go with it, it's good for tourism.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday October 31, @10:47PM (2 children)

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday October 31, @10:47PM (#590259)

      Adam and Jaime: "Plausible".

      Technically, a judge with a sense of humour could declare that the myth is real.
      But it would be a lot simpler to just ask a court in the USA to declare BigFoot Belief to be a religion. It's sustained by the same amount of proof as most major ones, and definitely more plausible than Scientology.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @11:09PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @11:09PM (#590266)

        definitely more plausible than Scientology

        But, admittedly, that is a very low bar. A very, very low bar.

        • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday October 31, @11:19PM

          by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday October 31, @11:19PM (#590271)

          As far as bars are concerned, this one's in the basement, and it's been lowered to comply with accessibility rules for drunk handicapped hobbits.

  • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday October 31, @11:27PM

    by stretch611 (6199) on Tuesday October 31, @11:27PM (#590275)

    Whatever it is he's smoking, I'd sure like some of it...

