CBC News reports that a BC man is taking the provincial government to court to force them to acknowledge that sasquatchs, also known as Bigfoot, are real animals.

Todd Standing filed a civil lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court earlier this month, alleging the B.C. government is in "dereliction of duty" because it won't recognize his efforts and evidence, which he says prove the Sasquatch exists....Standing argues that the Sasquatch has a right to be recognized as a distinct and protected species.

Standing says, "When a judge sits down with me and realizes what I have and who's with me — this is going to happen... It's no joke, I'm coming with PhDs, professors, police officers, the best in the world ... this is the real deal, the evidence is here."

There's no word whether the sasquatch in question is named "Harry".