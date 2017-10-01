from the Be-still-my-beating-heart!-Oh?-Wait... dept.
Trick or Treat: Don't Eat Too Much Black Licorice on Halloween, Warns FDA
It's that time of year again when ghoulish children turn up at your door, demanding payment in candy or threatening a sinister trick instead. But if you're keeping a bowl of sweets on stand-by, you might want to leave out the black licorice.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning ahead of Halloween—which it describes as the "biggest candy eating holiday of the year"—urging people not to overdo it on the medicinal-tasting candy or potentially face heart problems.
The problem is caused by glycyrrhizin—a sweetening compound derived from the root of licorice, a low-growing shrub that is found most in Greece, Turkey and Asia. When consumed in large amounts, glycyrrhizin can prompt potassium levels in the body to fall. Low potassium can lead to a variety of health issues, particularly abnormal heart rhythms, but also high blood pressure, swelling, lethargy, and even congestive heart failure.
The FDA warned that, for people 40 years old or over, eating two ounces of black licorice a day for two weeks can result in arrhythmia, or irregular heart rhythm. Potassium levels usually return to normal with no permanent health problems when a person stops eating it, according to the FDA's Linda Katz.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Wednesday November 01, @12:38AM
When you have a holiday based around capitalist-style overconsumption and gluttony, you're bound to get heart problems.
Interesting how most all holidays in the good ol' USA are all about overconsuming mass-produced stuff that's bad for your body.
Really makes you think, don't it?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday November 01, @12:38AM (1 child)
I checked, and two pounds is nearly a kilogram, so I would not be at all surprised if someone eating anything in that sort of quantity got unwell.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday November 01, @12:58AM
Sure, but we're talking ounces, of which there are 16 in a pound. Or so google tells me - I don't deal with these weird units normally.
Two ounces is 57grams, which might be half a regular pack (100g being a common weight to buy sweet things in). Someone eating half a pack a day for two weeks is plausible, though you won't find me going anywhere near that foul stuff :)
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday November 01, @12:39AM
This is impossible: this stuff is all-natural!! Anything that's all-natural can't be bad for you!!
(Score: 2) by Ken_g6 on Wednesday November 01, @12:39AM (1 child)
So I guess if you're going to eat licorice, go bananas. They're high in potassium.
(Score: 2) by Ken_g6 on Wednesday November 01, @12:42AM
Hey, the "🍌🍌🍌" emoji didn't show up in the title. ☹️ Even though they did in the preview.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @12:43AM
I ate a 1lb bag of black licorice got liquid black explosive diarrhea which reeks of something dead and rotting.
