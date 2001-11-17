from the praise-me-for-fixing-what-i-broke dept.
news.bitcoin.com reports on a Samsung Initiative to repurpose older Samsung Galaxy devices rather than
trash recycle them. From the article:
Samsung's new 'upcycling' initiative has seen the company repurpose outdated technology for novel and creative utilities, including the construction of a bitcoin mining rig from out of old smartphones. The 'Upcycling' Program Has Seen the Company Turn 40 Used Galaxy S5s Into a Bitcoin Mining Rig
[...] Samsung has reportedly claimed that eight Samsung Galaxy S5s can mine with superior energy efficiency compared to a standard desktop computer.
Of course in this age, GPU rigs are not even effective bitcoin miners, so beating a 'standard desktop' is complete nonsense. However, the later article has some actually interesting information:
Kyle Wiens, chief executive officer of iFixit – a company that is involved in repairing Galaxy S3s for Samsung's initiative – has given generous praise to the upcycling program. Wiens stated "what [Samsung] built is a layer between the hardware and you being able to install anything you want on it. It's a step lower than jailbreaking, it's removing Android entirely." Wiens describes the initiative... "the challenge with keeping old electronics running a long time is software," adding that "with phones in particular, the old software is insecure and doesn't run the new apps. So the question is, if you have this perfectly functional piece of hardware that doesn't have good software anymore and you want to keep it running for ten years, how do you do that?"
It is almost like this initiative would not even been needed if the hardware was not cryptographically locked down from running the owner's software of choice in the first place. At least there is this bit of relief:
The company has pledged to make plans for the showcased projects freely available online, in addition to the software that allowed Samsung's Creative Lab to unlock and repurpose old phones.
Anyone ready to place bets on whether the 'unlocking software' will be freely available or require onerous EULA acceptance?
Link to the Initiative: https://galaxyupcycling.github.io/
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @05:58AM
Privacy Badger blocks upcycling.us17.list-manage.com
(Score: 2) by lx on Wednesday November 01, @06:26AM (2 children)
A cheap ploy to get old phones off the market.
Especially the bitcoin mining rig idea is ridiculous. Bitcoin is probably the least green new technology out there. It's a huge distributed machine burning fuel to generate smugness and greed. Compared to the bitcoin ecosystem traditional banking is a solar powered hippie community of tree huggers. Adding an underpowered cluster of phones to this adds no value.
Bitcoin energy consumption [digiconomist.net]
The green thing to do would be to build phones that aren't slowed down by bloatware and do not need replacing every year or two, but that would cut into profits.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday November 01, @06:45AM
At least the Bitcoin miners or oligarchists or whatever are moving towards rigs with greater megahashes per Joule [bitcoin.it] using ASICs or whatever. Whereas a Beowulf cluster of phones attempting the same thing will just suck ass. If it ends up not mining any coins during the lifetime of the hardware, that means its efficiency is infinitely worse, right?
You can also run Folding@home or BOINC on your old smartphone. Maybe get some infinitesimally small positive impact out of it. Or repurpose the thing as a home surveillance or dashboard camera or something. Just don't mine coins with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @07:00AM
Bitcoin is greener, overall.
