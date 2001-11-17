from the You-can't-get-there-from-here dept.
[Ed note: I debated whether or not to run this story. On the one hand, it rather thoroughly eviscerates a particular company, and I truly wish no harm to other's ventures. (Seeing what it takes to run this site, well, it's not as easy as it looks!.) On the other hand, it rather handily illustrates management issues I have seen before. On the gripping hand, I found the submission to be entertainingly written, and that tipped the scales for me: I decided to give it a try... and see what the community thinks. Have you ever worked at a company like this? How did that work out for you? Did the company successfully reinvent themselves? --martyb]
WhenHub - a startup in search of an idea
As near as I can recall, the initial idea of WhenHub was that you could create a Whencast, which is basically a slideshow with slides shown in chronological order. You were supposed to embed this Whencast on your website. Aside from the sheer triviality of the idea, the embedding meant that visitors had to allow 3rd party cookies, so it didn't work for anyone with sensible security settings on their browser.
So they moved on: Next, they had an app that would let you share your location data with friends. For example, if you were heading to a meeting, and someone hadn't arrived yet, you could see that they were stuck in traffic (or maybe at the beach). Not a bad idea, but again trivial, and really better implemented by the mapping applications. Which they have done.
Somewhere along the way, they also talked about calendar sharing, but I never looked into the details. Anyway, you can share calendars just fine, from all sorts of different services, so...
So you have this startup, only none of your ideas are actually marketable, and money is running out. Whatever do you do? Ah, but now! Now they have a totally different idea. They will let you hire people, with contracts. But this isn't like any of the zillion freelancer sites around, no! WhenHub is different: They have sprinkled "magic blockchain dust" on their company.
They'd really like to do an ICO (Initial Coin Offering), but the regulators look like they are going to crack down on that. So they're offering a SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens). Really important: this is totally not an investment, because that might be subject to regulation, even though they keep talking about "investment", but anyway it isn't, because you don't get any equity in the company, or in Scott's apartment, or even a walk-on in a Dilbert strip.
Instead, you give them your money, and you get a non-transferable "SAFT", which maybe they will someday exchange for "WHEN tokens", which might someday be redeemable for, well, something, if the regulators don't outlaw it. And remember, it's totally not an investment, so...um... Why was it they expect people to send them money?
I know, this is cynical as hell, but WTF? Is this the culture of startups, to throw ideas at the wall, hoping and praying that something - anything - turns out to be vaguely marketable? Then seeing Scott Adams, who otherwise seems like a decent enough fellow, hawking this SAFT on his blog. Whatever the truth, it sure looks like he's trying to bail out his bad investment by finding a bunch of suckers. That's just sad...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @09:12AM (2 children)
seriously.
"I promised these people I'd make money for them, but I didn't and now I need to pay them back or I they'll fire me. please give me some money, maybe in the future I'll send you a thank you note for it, and then I can keep my job for longer, and then maybe I'll think of a way to make everything turn out alright. because I saw this movie, you see..."
as a side-comment: what the hell is wrong with people?
you, soylentnews editors: you will never make money from running this website.
slashdot will never make money from running their website.
the xkcd guy does not make money from running his website.
money may be made by selling merchandise.
you may sell merchandise if you become famous enough, which is always a matter of luck, not hard work.
for everyone you know who is making money "easily" by being famous, there are a hundred other people who have a bigger need and are more deserving, but they are not making any money off of their websites.
this scott person should get a real job if the old one is no longer paying him enough.
but asking people for money because "I think I can make something on the internet that everyone will want to use" ... he's just trying to get away with stealing.
(Score: 3, Funny) by kazzie on Wednesday November 01, @09:17AM (1 child)
Yoghurt, is that you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @09:30AM
"SoylentNews the Flamethrower!" I'd pay money for that. Especially with this Fine Submarineishon.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday November 01, @09:20AM (1 child)
No, there's no reason why embedding third-party content would need third-party cookies to be enabled. However I guess the slide show part would need to enable third-party JavaScript, which is even worse (but fewer people care about it).
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @09:37AM
I even dare to day that cookies are in fact ever hardly really needed. Most of the times it is just convenience, ignorance that it can be done in another way or a simple throw in method for fast/sloppy coding.
(Score: 1) by lars on Wednesday November 01, @09:35AM
While this does sound bad, it is pretty typical startup behavior, that can lead to success. Plenty of successful business have taken ideas that already exist and still made them work. There does not need to be just one company for each category of business. While the location sharing idea is common, maybe it would work well for something like a bicycle courier company keeping track of their workers, where they are, where they need to be, what they can pick up on the way while dropping off, package weight/priority vs. rider ability, etc. Make some fancy algorithms to do that and you have a niche B2B market that could expand into other areas.
Also, reading about how various businesses have started, it usually starts something like this. Rarely does the first idea work there is a lot of failure and doubt early on. With a combination of luck and perseverance, something catches on, you just won't know what that is until it does. That said, while there is lot of information out there on success, nobody publishes books about how their business failed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @09:42AM
Sound like this is just a start up for quick money grab: come up with an idea that is 1) not a good idea, and/or 2) things others also have come up with, dump shitty implementation of said idea on to the market (which generates enough revenue, but hardly any profit due to overhead) and try to sell to "big company X". There you have it, 3 steps where your plan is accumulative likely to fail.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @09:45AM
JFC, this is real and not satire by Scott Adams?
I feel a bubble about to burst.
