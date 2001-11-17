Réseaux IP Européens (RIPE), which translates as European IP Networks, has the goal to ensure that the administrative and technical coordination necessary to maintain and develop the Internet continues.

The RIPE75 meeting took place from October 22nd to the 26th in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). The full archive of RIPE75 presentations is online as video and supplemented with slides and raw transcripts, for those that couldn't or wouldn't travel to the UAE. Presentations are non-commercial and avoid marketing and cover a wide range of topics related to large scale networking. The focus is on operational experience, research results, and case studies.