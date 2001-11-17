17/11/01/013259 story
ESPN pays $2 billion a year to the NFL for Monday Night Football and one NFL wild card playoff game. I've written for the past couple of years that as ESPN's business collapses that ESPN's decision on whether or not to bid to keep Monday Night Football would be the first big test of how rapidly that business is deteriorating.
What's a deteriorating business look like? In the month of October ESPN lost over 15,000 subscribers a day in October per the latest Nielson estimates.
15,000 a day!
Losing 15,000 subscribers per day is a lot, but is that because of the NFL anthem protests or because cord-cutting has finally reached a tipping point?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @12:08PM
Or is it because the people realized how stupid NFL really is? (because, really now, do you see any other cuntry playing this brain-wrecker? At least you got Japanese to play baseball, there's a remote chance for a "world" championship. But with NFL?)
Or...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @01:00PM
Nope. The problems with domestic violence, changing the rules to make the game much more offense oriented by increasingly penalizing the defense, suspending players based on the commissioner's whim, increasingly poor officiating (a "catch" still cannot be defined, articulated or applied consistently), increasing the prices of tickets and merchandise every year, and other factors are turning off NFL viewers.
The National Anthem protests are a byproduct of the NFL's partnership with the US military. Before 2009 the players stayed in the locker room until after the National Anthem was played. But in 2009 the NFL started getting tens of millions of dollars per year for "military salutes" before each game (basically recruiting ads wrapped in the American flag). Part of that marketing agreement was having the players be on the field for the National Anthem.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Wednesday November 01, @12:19PM
...HAH! (Nelson voice).
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @12:22PM
Even if people are turning off the NFL due to the anthem protests (on every channel, not just ESPN) they do that with their remotes and not by cancelling ESPN. ESPN is part of a standard cable package or a sports package. It is not an "a la cartel" channel.
The cable industry should report how many subscribers they are losing per day and how many of those subscribers had ESPN. That would give us a true picture of the number of subscribers abandoning ESPN.
Disclaimer: I think ESPN is shit. They are less about real sports and more about opinions, non-sports competitions (poker, video games), fantasy sports, etc every day. They also have very little integrity and will report anything they feel gives them a "scoop" with little regard for its accuracy.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 01, @12:42PM
That may have been true several decades ago but nowadays cable channels get a significant portion of their income from advertising, so it very much matters if they're watched or not.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @12:51PM
I'm not disputing the importance of viewership and advertising dollars. I was just pointing out that ESPN does no "lose subscribers" on their own. They can only lose subscribers by cable customers discontinuing an entire sports package or disconnecting their service. If I could disconnect only ESPN I would have done so years ago.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 01, @01:06PM
Fair nuff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @12:58PM
According to this article from two years ago, ESPN got 60% of its revenue from subscriber fees. They got $6.04 per subscriber and the next highest fee charged by a network was TNT at $1.48, with total subscriber fee revenues of $6.9 billion and $1.48 billion, respectively.
http://www.businessinsider.com/espn-revenue-subscriber-fees-2015-11 [businessinsider.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday November 01, @12:51PM
More and more Americans are DISGUSTED by the unpatriotic NFL players who #TakeAKnee and by ESPN's very disrespectful .@JemeleHill. Apologize! Football rights will get cheaper and cheaper. While ESPN gets poorer and poorer. Both failing big time! NFL merchandise sales also tanking massively. pic.twitter.com/bQ9Wo7Fnsa [t.co] #BoycottNFL #NFLBoycott #WorldSeries 🚫🏈🇺🇸
(Score: 3, Interesting) by idiot_king on Wednesday November 01, @01:03PM
...is that even though "old-school" economorons will suggest they don't go hand-in-hand ("something something efficient use of resources" is their general argument), they absolutely do. Latent and not-so-latent biases and bigotry are what govern use of resources in many cases. Notice how hockey and golf don't seem to have these problems with viewership plummeting -- in large part because they are both primarily "white" sports, and they would be absolutely hosed the second either one had players protesting the unfettered everyday brutality against minorities and they know that (most of the players are white and rich though - so that would never happen).
Just goes to show that social sentiment and the economy are indeed tied - so it should be no surprised that a racist nation will punish a favorite pastime for "gettin' too uppity" for its taste.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @01:07PM
NFL is a lousy entertainment product. College football is much better.
