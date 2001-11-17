from the both-yes-and-no dept.
The hybrid study of quantum computers and artificial intelligence, or quantum machine learning, is still in its very early stages. Many of the machine learning algorithms are still theoretical and require large-scale quantum computers to be tested. Still, the marriage between the two has already proven fruitful.
[...] Quantum algorithms could solve problems within AI and vice versa. In addition, quantum theory could help develop more robust AI and help researchers formulate better algorithms. With this technology, we could see groundbreaking research in virtually all areas of study, from cancer research to geopolitics. We could use AI to help scientists solve incredibly nuanced and complex issues.
Source: https://venturebeat.com/2017/10/23/ai-and-quantum-algorithms-together-can-compute-a-better-world/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @03:39PM
We just have to quit acting like animals.
Three little words are all you need:
Be nice goddammit!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday November 01, @03:53PM (1 child)
I'm not exactly going to hold my breath. Talk is cheap in that regard. Coming up with artificial solutions might be easy, implementing them in reality might be a lot harder.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday November 01, @04:02PM
And humans surviving a successful implementation, the least likely of all.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 01, @04:06PM
... given the source, this has a "venture hype, just-give-us-your-money" stench.
Excerpts:
Yeah, rrriight... just like your ChromeBook, only better [wired.com] (and, oh, btw, you'll need that liquid helium - see at about 2 mins)
Yeap, the AI will be so much more intelligent if it knows when my milk in the fridge go bad.
Wow, but of course! Who wouldn't want a robot sooo intelligent it can beat us at video games? That's the pinnacle of science, technology and holy unadulterated spirit (this last one has to be a good quality vodka)
