Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

AI and Quantum Algorithms Together Can Compute a Better World

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 01, @03:06PM   Printer-friendly
from the both-yes-and-no dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyGuest31999

The hybrid study of quantum computers and artificial intelligence, or quantum machine learning, is still in its very early stages. Many of the machine learning algorithms are still theoretical and require large-scale quantum computers to be tested. Still, the marriage between the two has already proven fruitful.

[...] Quantum algorithms could solve problems within AI and vice versa. In addition, quantum theory could help develop more robust AI and help researchers formulate better algorithms. With this technology, we could see groundbreaking research in virtually all areas of study, from cancer research to geopolitics. We could use AI to help scientists solve incredibly nuanced and complex issues.

Source: https://venturebeat.com/2017/10/23/ai-and-quantum-algorithms-together-can-compute-a-better-world/

Original Submission


«  Induction Heating Could Cause TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanets to Melt
AI and Quantum Algorithms Together Can Compute a Better World | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @03:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @03:39PM (#590596)

    We just have to quit acting like animals.

    Three little words are all you need:

    Be nice goddammit!

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday November 01, @03:53PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday November 01, @03:53PM (#590603)

    I'm not exactly going to hold my breath. Talk is cheap in that regard. Coming up with artificial solutions might be easy, implementing them in reality might be a lot harder.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday November 01, @04:02PM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 01, @04:02PM (#590613) Journal

      And humans surviving a successful implementation, the least likely of all.

      --
      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 01, @04:06PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 01, @04:06PM (#590616)

    ... given the source, this has a "venture hype, just-give-us-your-money" stench.

    Excerpts:

    Quantum computers are very similar to the computers in households today — only much more powerful.

    Yeah, rrriight... just like your ChromeBook, only better [wired.com] (and, oh, btw, you'll need that liquid helium - see at about 2 mins)

    In the example of the Internet of Things (IoT), where billions of devices are constantly connected, we are inundated with data. According to IBM, we create 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day — and that number is increasing. This data is invaluable, but it is so abundant that we are unable to analyze it. Quantum computers could assist in our understanding of the data we’re generating, but only with the help of artificial intelligence.

    Yeap, the AI will be so much more intelligent if it knows when my milk in the fridge go bad.

    How far has AI come? Artificial intelligence has integrated itself, in some form, in many areas of our everyday lives. From algorithms that sort our emails to machines that best us in video games, we seem to live in a world populated with smart machines.

    Wow, but of course! Who wouldn't want a robot sooo intelligent it can beat us at video games? That's the pinnacle of science, technology and holy unadulterated spirit (this last one has to be a good quality vodka)

(1)