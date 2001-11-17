Alexa owners can now check their credit scores and ask credit related questions:

http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/30/technology/alexa-credit-score/index.html

On the heels of the Equifax security 'problems', Experian users who give Alexa the new 'Experian' skill can ask Alexa to tell them about their credit score and utilization, offer advice and -- for those who have access to Experian's credit lock product -- check whether their credit is locked, or lock it.

But, you have to give Alexa info: username, password and a personal key created when users enter their information. Users will have to repeat their pin after five minutes of inactivity. (Alexa, sudo make me a credit score sandwich)

The new service, though, might ring some alarm bells in light of the Equifax security breach, which exposed the personal information of up to 145.5 million people.

Is anyone up for this? Would you trust such info to an Internet connected device when you have to 'out loud' give your pin number?

Do you stand at an ATM and say your pin number out loud?

And will the Facebook crowd eat this up?