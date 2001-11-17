from the What's-the-definition-of-insanity? dept.
Alexa owners can now check their credit scores and ask credit related questions:
http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/30/technology/alexa-credit-score/index.html
On the heels of the Equifax security 'problems', Experian users who give Alexa the new 'Experian' skill can ask Alexa to tell them about their credit score and utilization, offer advice and -- for those who have access to Experian's credit lock product -- check whether their credit is locked, or lock it.
But, you have to give Alexa info: username, password and a personal key created when users enter their information. Users will have to repeat their pin after five minutes of inactivity. (Alexa, sudo make me a credit score sandwich)
The new service, though, might ring some alarm bells in light of the Equifax security breach, which exposed the personal information of up to 145.5 million people.
Is anyone up for this? Would you trust such info to an Internet connected device when you have to 'out loud' give your pin number?
Do you stand at an ATM and say your pin number out loud?
And will the Facebook crowd eat this up?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @04:46PM (2 children)
...and Siri can kiss my ass. I don't want to tell what Cortana can do, it's too dirty
Seriously, guys, what's with the "consumer-oriented AI" bullshit you are peddling? It starts to be irritating.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @05:10PM (1 child)
yeah like video as a default method of providing me what used to be text based news.
so listen up; your opinion and mine can go back into the ivory tower of intellect we came from. because people dont give a shit about any of our concerns no matter how valid the concerns are.
you will see more of it, your family will get it and expect you to use it just like how they keep tagging you in photos on personaladvertisingbookplus, and you will become the problem person who doesnt cooperate with anyone and your reproductive years are over and probably voted for the wrong party and worship the wrong god, or even the right god but you do it wrong anyway.
face it. dumb people are the majority; you have to do what they say. and they are going to be used to telling things what to do because they will not give up their conveniences even if those conveniences because all the creepy shit is not sitting in their house with them as everything they say and do is recorded and transcribed and kept forever; even their visitors speech.
where's the eula for when I do not agree to amazon and google saving my voice when I go to a friend of family members house? who can I sue?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @05:35PM
This is why we need privacy laws, protect the little people from the massive behemoths that suck in all data they can.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @04:47PM
I am not up for this, I do not trust such things to compromised phone hardware / software. Yes FB crowd will eat this up, convenience beats security every. goddamn. time. I'm sure most of us here are guilty of it as well, so just imagine people who have zero idea how this all works! They can't handle the pressure of trying to sort it all out and at some point they just trust that the tech company is professional and looking out for their best interests.
I'm more interested in how we can take our privacy back. Sure there are some solutions to some problems, but things like credit scores are a separate problem that can't be handled on the individual level.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 01, @04:54PM
Of course they will, they've been mind-bleached of any thought about their privacy - they're the perfect product.
After they'll eat it, they'll wipe their mouth with the latest advertised toilet paper (assuming their credit is in good enough standing to afford it)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday November 01, @05:00PM
Yes, unfortunately, they will.
I'm not sure Facebook is the likely source of such fools, most of them are just not intelligent enough to know what a credit score actually is. But the line up for the next iPhone crowd and the smartphone controlled colored lightbulb crowd will certainly fall for this, brag about it to their friends, just long enough to get them by till the next always on microphone and camera everywhere fad comes along.
