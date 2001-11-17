from the nothing-to-see-here dept.
This was posted on the consumerist website on Monday, October 30:
This is our last post on Consumerist.com. We're deeply proud of all the work we've done on behalf of consumers, from exposing shady practices by secretive cable companies to pushing for action against dodgy payday lenders.
We've had a tremendous run as a standalone site. Now you'll be able to get the same great coverage of consumer issues as part of Consumer Reports, our parent organization.
Since they've defeated those secretive cable companies and payday lenders, I guess they had nothing left to do...
Additional coverage at the New York Post entitled "Consumerist site shuts down after alleged mismanagement".
Starting in 2006, every March The Consumerist has held a Worst Company in America contest modeled on the March Madness college basketball tournaments. The 2014 champion was Comcast. But this year, there was almost total silence. No contest. No news on why the contest was not being held. No discussion at all. It's like almost every post about a 2015 WCIA contest is being deleted. That includes all of the Internet outside The Consumerist website. Very few articles or blog posts exist trumpeting the contest for 2015.
Has interest in the contest declined that precipitously? The contest certainly had problems, with the worst being that it was an unpopularity contest focused on bad service rather than a merit based contest that considered more factors about why a company might be bad, with many companies worse than EA not even being seeded, and entire industries being ignored. For instance, not one member of the mining industry has ever been seeded, despite their horrible records on safety and environmental damage, such as the 2010 Upper Big Branch Mine disaster that killed 29 miners, and the 2014 Elk River chemical spill that poisoned the water supply of 300,000 people. A difficulty is that mining companies are more ephemeral, routinely transferring most assets to the owners, then going bankrupt to evade having to pay for clean-ups. The same lack of seeding goes for the prison-industrial complex, the photo enforcement industry, and the still active military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned about in 1961.
Or is it that The Consumerist website is slipping, being taken over by corporate interests or perhaps just incompetents, given that they killed off their user base when they wiped user accounts and disabled posting for months? Is this a demonstration of the growing power of the corporate propaganda machine, which would surely like to censor all negative publicity?
This is also a demonstration of the fragility of websites, when they become a single point of failure for the user community they build.
TechDirt reports
Thanks to a laundry list of lazy companies, everything from your Barbie doll to your tea kettle is now hackable. Worse, these devices are now being quickly incorporated into some of the largest botnets ever built, resulting in some of the most devastating DDoS attacks the internet has ever seen. In short: thanks to "internet of things" companies that prioritized profits over consumer privacy and the safety of the internet, we're now facing a security and privacy dumpster fire that many experts believe will, sooner or later, result in mass human fatalities.
Hoping to, you know, help prevent that, the folks at Consumer Reports this week unveiled a new open source digital consumer-protection standard that safeguards consumers' security and privacy in the internet-of-broken things era. According to the non-profit's explanation of the new standard, it's working with privacy software firm Disconnect, non-profit privacy research firm Ranking Digital Rights (RDR), and nonprofit software security-testing organization Cyber Independent Testing Lab (CITL) on the new effort, which it acknowledges is early and requires public and expert assistance.
As it stands, most of the proposals are common sense and take aim at most of the common issues in the IoT space. For example, encouraging companies to spend a few minutes engaged in "penetration testing" of their products before shipping (a novel idea!). The standard also hopes to ensure companies notify consumers of what's being collected and who it's being shared with, and that devices aren't using default login credentials. But Consumer Reports also notes that it hopes to develop these standards with an eye on more broadly incorporating them into product reviews.
"The standard should be easy enough for consumers without a technical background to understand, yet sophisticated enough to guide testing organizations such as Consumer Reports as we develop precise testing protocols. We want to rate products on measures such as security, in much the same the way we currently assess products for physical safety and performance."
Consumer Reports has revoked its recommendation of Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets due to poor reliability compared to other brands, as reported by its subscribers:
Consumer Reports is removing its "recommended" designation from four Microsoft laptops and cannot recommend any other Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor predicted reliability in comparison with most other brands.
To judge reliability, Consumer Reports surveys its subscribers about the products they own and use. New studies conducted by the Consumer Reports National Research Center estimate that 25 percent of Microsoft laptops and tablets will present their owners with problems by the end of the second year of ownership.
Microsoft objects:
"Microsoft's real-world return and support rates for past models differ significantly from Consumer Reports' breakage predictability," Microsoft said in an emailed statement. "We don't believe these findings accurately reflect Surface owners' true experiences or capture the performance and reliability improvements made with every Surface generation."
Also at CNN, CNBC, and Reuters.
Update: Microsoft blog post.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @06:22PM (3 children)
Corruption is taking a very firm foothold, talk about the warning signs of a downfall. I bet it is approaching Mafia levels of violence and corruption, "shut down that site or the puppy gets it!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @06:24PM (2 children)
or you have no evidence and "Consumerist site shuts down after alleged mismanagement"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @06:43PM (1 child)
Right cause "stop reporting on us or else" is really how someone would quietly shut down a site. I have zero evidence aside from the ever increasing trajectory of corruption in the US, paired with the interesting timing with the Net Neutrality Neutering Project.
To be clear I am NOT saying this is 100% what is happening, as I said no evidence, but it is something to keep in mind. If you don't think shit like this is happening pretty frequently then I have a slightly used but superbly engineered bridge you might be interested in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @07:00PM
Will the bridge employ people in my district? If so, I'll have the money guy contact you. Don't worry about the cost, we've got it covered.
- Anonymous Congressman
