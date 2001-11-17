from the create-your-own-fiat-currency dept.
I don't think it needs introduction about the current hype that is going on with Blockchain, bitcoin, Ethereum and other initiatives. To get more feeling about what it is and how it works I decided to have a go with Ethereum as it promises to be a possible disruptive solution for lots of different use cases. Without going into the theoretical background of Blockchain or Ethereum (there are already lots of docs written about it) this post will focus on how I set up a private Ethereum network on my MacBook. I will use Docker containers as Ethereum nodes and use Mist browser on my Mac to 'connect' to the private network.
Source: https://pragmaticintegrator.wordpress.com/2017/10/28/set-up-private-blockchain-with-ethereum-part-1/
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday November 01, @08:07PM (1 child)
I don't get it...
A few months ago, I went to a bitcoin meetup. It was the first meetup I have ever been to. There were about 20 people there. Of those 20 people, there were maybe 3 of us that actually had a clue. The rest of them had heard of this 'blockchain thing' and were trying to shoehorn ideas onto it with the goal of becoming filthy, filthy rich.
I'd say a good 50% of ideas went something like this:
1) Create private blockchain
2) Put something on it (Art, house titles, medical records, electricity tokens, company shares)
3) Get filthy rich.
No one seems to understand that a private blockchain is worthless. A private blockchain is just a shitty, poor performing sql server. It is not immutable. It doesn't 'prove' anything. Anyone remember when arstechnica decided to hop on the bandwagon and create their own shitcoin, ArsCoin?
A blockchain solves the problem of a trustless distributed ledger. A private blockchain is neither trustless nor distributed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 01, @08:34PM
I am interested in obtaining some of your Snowcoin, I hear your blockchain is very high-tech! If i get in on the ground floor, can you make me filthy rich? Yours, former Bernie Madoff investor.
