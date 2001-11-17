Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

We May Not Have Enough Minerals to Even Meet Electric Car Demand

posted by martyb on Thursday November 02, @12:24AM   Printer-friendly
from the getting-a-charge-out-of-minerals-speculation dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Will there be enough to build all the electric vehicles?

Global demand for cobalt and nickel, two of the essential elements in electric car batteries, has never been higher. But where do all those metals come from? And do we even have enough for our electrified future? The answers to those questions are getting increasingly complex.

Reuters and Bloomberg both have stories out today on the metals and, as Reuters reports, while demand for nickel keeps increasing, half the world's nickel supply is too low in quality to use for car batteries.

All of which is going to have seismic effect on the world's suppliers. In short: There will be winners and losers, and the winners will be the ones with the highest-grade stuff—not unlike, I suppose, the illicit drugs market.

Do you feel fearful, uncertain, and doubtful about the future of electric cars?

Original Submission


«  Hubble Observes Titanium Dioxide "Snow" on Hot Jupiter Exoplanet
We May Not Have Enough Minerals to Even Meet Electric Car Demand | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)