from the BraileToSpeech++ dept.
For nearly a century, the National Braille Press has churned out millions of pages of Braille books and magazines a year, providing a window on the world for generations of blind people.
But as it turns 90 this year, the Boston-based printing press and other advocates of the tactile writing system are wrestling with how to address record low Braille literacy.
Roughly 13 percent of U.S. blind students were considered Braille readers in a 2016 survey by the American Printing House for the Blind, another major Braille publisher, located in Louisville, Kentucky. That number has steadily dropped from around 30 percent in 1974, the first year the organization started asking the question.
Brian Mac Donald, president of the National Braille Press, says the modern blind community needs easier and more affordable ways to access the writing system developed in the 1800s by French teacher Louis Braille.
For the National Braille Press and its 1960-era Heidelberg presses, that has meant developing and launching its own electronic Braille reader last year—the B2G .
Hope it catches on. We need somebody who can read the last copy of the Bible after the apocalypse.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Thursday November 02, @03:55AM (1 child)
While it was a good system for a long time, is there any more need for Braille?
As far as I can tell, computers have removed the need for Braille. With the exception graphic designers that still think there is a need for images replacing text, computers and web browsers can easily read content off the internet. Even cheap smart phones can perform this ability.
Smart phones, tablets, and computers equipped with an e-reader can also read books aloud for the blind.
Which is more cost-effective? Teaching blind people braille and all the costs associated with a special printing process, or using the same e-books that already exist with existing and cheap software on inexpensive devices?
Hence, how relevant is Braille in the modern world?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Thursday November 02, @04:03AM
Have you ever tried using a computer with a screen reader such as JAWS? It's a very frustrating experience, even if you can see the screen and use the mouse to move the pointer to the appropriate place on the screen.
Meanwhile, braille is like paper printouts. How about if people suggested doing away with printers for sighted people.
The downside of braille is that is is difficult to learn: especially to write, because it employs many contractions, which must be memorized.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @03:58AM
In the early 1980s a friend worked with this amazing blind, self-taught engineer in Hull/Ottawa Canada, Roland Galarneau:
https://www.ieee.ca/millennium/braille/braille_his.html [www.ieee.ca]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @04:10AM
No, the real question is whether the drop in Braille literacy is trending with the general drop in literacy in the population at large. Text-to-speech has been a boon to the non-sighted. But the sighted have no such excuse, other than that they are too lazy to learn to read. So give us stats: More blind people not using Braille than sighted people now using emoticons? Or words are hard, wall of text, tl:dr. I r stupid.
Reply to This