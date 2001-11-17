Stories
Technology Seeks to Preserve Fading Skill: Braille Literacy

posted by martyb on Thursday November 02, @03:30AM
from the BraileToSpeech++ dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

A Kindle for the Blind:

For nearly a century, the National Braille Press has churned out millions of pages of Braille books and magazines a year, providing a window on the world for generations of blind people.

But as it turns 90 this year, the Boston-based printing press and other advocates of the tactile writing system are wrestling with how to address record low Braille literacy.

Roughly 13 percent of U.S. blind students were considered Braille readers in a 2016 survey by the American Printing House for the Blind, another major Braille publisher, located in Louisville, Kentucky. That number has steadily dropped from around 30 percent in 1974, the first year the organization started asking the question.

Brian Mac Donald, president of the National Braille Press, says the modern blind community needs easier and more affordable ways to access the writing system developed in the 1800s by French teacher Louis Braille.

For the National Braille Press and its 1960-era Heidelberg presses, that has meant developing and launching its own electronic Braille reader last year—the B2G .

Hope it catches on. We need somebody who can read the last copy of the Bible after the apocalypse.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Thursday November 02, @03:55AM (1 child)

    by stretch611 (6199) on Thursday November 02, @03:55AM (#590871)

    While it was a good system for a long time, is there any more need for Braille?

    As far as I can tell, computers have removed the need for Braille. With the exception graphic designers that still think there is a need for images replacing text, computers and web browsers can easily read content off the internet. Even cheap smart phones can perform this ability.

    Smart phones, tablets, and computers equipped with an e-reader can also read books aloud for the blind.

    Which is more cost-effective? Teaching blind people braille and all the costs associated with a special printing process, or using the same e-books that already exist with existing and cheap software on inexpensive devices?

    Hence, how relevant is Braille in the modern world?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Thursday November 02, @04:03AM

      by Whoever (4524) on Thursday November 02, @04:03AM (#590874)

      Have you ever tried using a computer with a screen reader such as JAWS? It's a very frustrating experience, even if you can see the screen and use the mouse to move the pointer to the appropriate place on the screen.

      Meanwhile, braille is like paper printouts. How about if people suggested doing away with printers for sighted people.

      The downside of braille is that is is difficult to learn: especially to write, because it employs many contractions, which must be memorized.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @03:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @03:58AM (#590873)

    In the early 1980s a friend worked with this amazing blind, self-taught engineer in Hull/Ottawa Canada, Roland Galarneau:
    https://www.ieee.ca/millennium/braille/braille_his.html [www.ieee.ca]

    ...In 1961, his first major project came to him in a dream. Microcomputers had yet to be invented, and computers of the day cost a princely sum. There was only one solution: to build one from scratch that would transcribe written texts into contracted Braille, thus eliminating the need to know Braille in order to transcribe a book. For five years, he was gripped by this idea. He channeled his research and read, one letter at a time, until he developed arthritis in his shoulders. In 1966, he was ready to put his dream into action.

    His device, the "Converto-Braille", was a home-made electromechanical computer linked to a teletype machine which fed its memory. It scanned and translated texts into Braille at a rate of 100 words per minute. Today on display at the Museum of Science and Technology in Ottawa, the Converto-Braille machine required more than 10,000 hours of work by Roland Galarneau and a small team including some friends, his wife, his children and especially Adrien Filiatreault, an invaluable associate.

    Once word of the invention spread, Jeanne Cypihot, a blind woman living in Montreal, offered him $12,000 to fund the project. This was back in 1970, at a time when computer chips did not yet exist. It took 1,000 relays and more than 100,000 connections before the computer operated properly. Everything was built with equipment on hand, including parts donated by Bell Canada.
    ...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @04:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @04:10AM (#590877)

    No, the real question is whether the drop in Braille literacy is trending with the general drop in literacy in the population at large. Text-to-speech has been a boon to the non-sighted. But the sighted have no such excuse, other than that they are too lazy to learn to read. So give us stats: More blind people not using Braille than sighted people now using emoticons? Or words are hard, wall of text, tl:dr. I r stupid.

