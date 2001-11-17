from the edge-cases dept.
In just a few words, Microsoft Edge froze while the engineer was working with virtual machines in the browser, and judging from how fast he proceeded to downloading Google Chrome, this wasn't the first time it happened. Because, you know, sometimes reloading the page or restarting the browser does help, but you can't risk hitting the same error twice, right?
"I love it when demos break," he said. "So while we're talking here, I'm gonna go install Chrome," he continued before he started laughing, with many people in the audience cheering.
"And we're going to not make Google better," he added when unchecking the box to send usage statistics and crash reports to Google, as if this made things less worse. "We're going to do this again, I'm sorry about this. The age of these machines are [sic] wacked down a little bit, there are some things that just don't work."
Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/microsoft-engineer-installs-google-chrome-during-presentation-after-edge-freezes-518291.shtml
[ I'm sure there are at least a few Soylentils here who have had things go "pear shaped" during a presentation or demo. Let us hear your horror stories. - Ed]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Wootery on Thursday November 02, @11:32AM
He goes on to say that Edge was in some locked-down mode; it wasn't just that Edge is full of bugs.
The fact that even an expert finds it easier to install Chrome (without any permissions issues) than to reconfigure Edge, is what's really damning here.
