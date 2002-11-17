from the it-cures-everything dept.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning four companies that sell products containing cannabidiol (CBD) to stop making unsubstantiated health claims, such as "combats tumor and cancer cells":
The FDA has grown increasingly concerned at the proliferation of products claiming to treat or cure serious diseases like cancer. In this case, the illegally sold products allegedly contain cannabidiol (CBD), a component of the marijuana plant that is not FDA approved in any drug product for any indication. CBD is marketed in a variety of product types, such as oil drops, capsules, syrups, teas, and topical lotions and creams. The companies receiving warning letters distributed the products with unsubstantiated claims regarding preventing, reversing or curing cancer; killing/inhibiting cancer cells or tumors; or other similar anti-cancer claims. Some of the products were also marketed as an alternative or additional treatment for Alzheimer's and other serious diseases.
The companies in question are Greenroads Health, Natural Alchemist, That's Natural! Marketing and Consulting, and Stanley Brothers Social Enterprises LLC.
Also at Bloomberg, The Cannabist, The Hill, NBC, and Newsweek.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has once again rejected attempts to reschedule cannabis and allow medical cannabis federally:
The Obama administration has denied a bid by two Democratic governors to reconsider how it treats marijuana under federal drug control laws, keeping the drug for now, at least, in the most restrictive category for U.S. law enforcement purposes. Drug Enforcement Administration chief Chuck Rosenberg says the decision is rooted in science. Rosenberg gave "enormous weight" to conclusions by the Food and Drug Administration that marijuana has "no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States," and by some measures, it remains highly vulnerable to abuse as the most commonly used illicit drug across the nation.
"This decision isn't based on danger. This decision is based on whether marijuana, as determined by the FDA, is a safe and effective medicine," he said, "and it's not." Marijuana is considered a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act, alongside heroin and LSD, while other, highly addictive substances including oxycodone and methamphetamine are regulated differently under Schedule II of the law. But marijuana's designation has nothing to do with danger, Rosenberg said.
The Post article notes:
In the words of a 2015 Brookings Institution report, a move to Schedule II "would signal to the medical community that [the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health] are ready to take medical marijuana research seriously, and help overcome a government-sponsored chilling effect on research that manifests in direct and indirect ways."
However, the DEA will expand the number of locations federally licensed to grow cannabis for research from the current total of... 1: the University of Mississippi.
Related: Compassionate Investigational New Drug program
Weeks after cannabis legalization was passed by voters in California and other states, pranksters edited the famous Los Angeles Hollywood Sign to read "Hollyweed". This previously occurred in 1976 following the passage of a California law decriminalizing cannabis.
Researchers have found (DOI: 10.2105/AJPH.2016.303577) (DX) that legalization of medical cannabis led to an overall decrease in traffic fatalities among 19 states:
The happy side-effect wasn't uniform, however; only seven states saw significant reductions, while two states saw increases. Nevertheless, the authors of the new report in the American Journal of Public Health argue that the data bucks the common criticism that more pot access should increase car crashes and injuries.
Drops in traffic deaths may, in part, be explained by people swapping alcohol for pot, leading to reduced drunk driving, the study's authors speculated. To back that up, the authors note that the lives spared tended to belong to younger people, particularly 25- to 44-year-olds—an age group frequently involved in alcohol-related traffic deaths.
[Continues...]
64% of Americans now support the legalization of cannabis, an all-time high since Gallup first asked the question in 1969. Also for the first time, a majority of Republicans (51%) support legalization, up from 42% last year:
As efforts to legalize marijuana at the state level continue to yield successes, public opinion, too, has shifted toward greater support. The Department of Justice under the current Republican administration has been perceived as hostile to state-level legalization. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions could find himself out of step with his own party if the current trends continue. Rank-and-file Republicans' views on the issue have evolved just as Democrats' and independents' have, though Republicans remain least likely to support legalizing pot.
Also at NPR, The Hill, NORML, and Reason.
Related: New Attorney General Claims Legal Weed Drives Violent Crime; Statistics be Damned
4/20: The Third Time's Not the Charm
A study has found that people who smoke more cannabis have more sex than those who smoke less or abstain:
Tobacco companies put a lot of effort into giving cigarettes sex appeal, but the more sensual smoke might actually belong to marijuana. Some users have said pot is a natural aphrodisiac, despite scientific literature turning up mixed results on the subject. At the very least, a study published Friday [DOI: 10.1016/j.jsxm.2017.09.005] [DX] in the Journal of Sexual Medicine suggests that people who smoke more weed are having more sex than those who smoke less or abstain. But whether it's cause or effect isn't clear.
The researchers pulled together data from roughly 50,000 people who participated in an annual Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey during various years between 2002 and 2015. "We reported how often they smoke — monthly, weekly or daily — and how many times they've had sex in the last month," says Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a urologist at Stanford University Medical Center and the senior author on the study. "What we found was compared to never-users, those who reported daily use had about 20 percent more sex. So over the course of a year, they're having sex maybe 20 more times."
Women who consumed marijuana daily had sex 7.1 times a month, on average; for men, it was 6.9 times. Women who didn't use marijuana at all had sex 6 times a month, on average, while men who didn't use marijuana had sex an average of 5.6 times a month.
When the researchers considered other potentially confounding factors, such as alcohol or cocaine use, age, religion or having children, the association between more marijuana and more sex held, Eisenberg says. "It was pretty much every group we studied, this pattern persisted," he says. The more marijuana people smoked, the more they seemed to be having sex.
An Anonymous Coward would like to remind you that he is "not cool enough" to acquire cannabis illegally from drug dealers.
Also at CNN.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Immerman on Thursday November 02, @04:36PM (5 children)
FDA: Cannabis has no accepted medicinal uses.
Researcher: We've shown that it's extremely effective against seizures, Tourette Syndrome, etc., etc., etc., and even has some very promising anti-carcinogenic properties.
FDA: Your independent research does not entitle you to advertise medical claims.
Researcher: Then lets do some FDA approved tests.
FDA: We can't do that, cannabis is completely illegal.
Researcher: Why?
FDA: Because it has no accepted medicinal uses.
And of course in that atmosphere the crackpots and snake-oil salesmen come out of the woodwork as well.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Thursday November 02, @04:52PM (1 child)
Then do the clinical trials in countries that aren't the United States of America.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 02, @05:09PM
You can't trust Canadians or West Europeans to know what's good for US health.
On the other hand, you can trust food supplement and vitamins manufacturers to claim anything they want about their products without studies, because they are good Americans with a Senator in the family, not evil pot pushers.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday November 02, @05:22PM (2 children)
FDA: Cannabis has no accepted medicinal uses.
The DEA schedules drugs, not the FDA.
DEA says marijuana has no medical use; pot remains listed as dangerous [seattletimes.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Pino P on Thursday November 02, @05:25PM
The DEA defers to the FDA when de-scheduling Schedule I substances.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 02, @05:41PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Controlled_Substances_Act [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snow on Thursday November 02, @04:36PM (1 child)
I used to be a 5'2" little black kid, then I started smoking weed, and now I'm 6' and white.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @05:31PM
* YMMV. Offer not valid in Tennessee.
