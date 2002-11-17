from the maybe-they-only-surveyed-the-nimnobs dept.
Why can we talk about PISA results, comparing the performance of students in school, but we are not allowed to talk about differences in IQ? Bring this subject up, and you are immediately accused of racism. And yet. And yet, if there are substantial differences in intellectual capability, might this not explain some of the world's problems?
An update of a massive "study of studies" is underway; this article summarizes the work to date, and provides links to the work in progress. A quick summary of the answers to the questions no one dares ask:
- Eastern Asia (Japan, China): IQ around 105
- Europe/North America: IQ around 98
- Middle East: IQ around 85
- Africa: IQ around 70
In the first instance, it doesn't even matter why there are differences. They may be genetic, or disease related, or nutrition related, or something else. If these differences are real (and the evidence is pretty strong that they are), then we need to deal with them. Imagine if the low IQs in Africa turn out to be fixable - what would the impact be, if we could raise the IQ of an entire continent by 30 points?!
Sticking our collective heads in the sand, because the topic is not PC, is not going to solve any problems.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Thursday November 02, @06:02PM (5 children)
Why can we talk about PISA results, comparing the performance of students in school, but we are not allowed to talk about differences in IQ?
Because IQ is a load of bullshit?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @06:20PM (1 child)
IQ is measurable and highly predictive. What more could you ask for?
The fact that we may have trouble expressing the exact meaning of IQ does not make it bullshit. IQ matches up pretty damn well with our observations that some people seem to be smarter than others. Smart people, as determined by ordinary observers, tend to get big IQ numbers. Dumb people get small IQ numbers. These numbers relate to education, employment, and many other things in life.
Sure, we don't have a perfect definition for "smart" or "dumb". As written in the famous supreme court case about porn, "I know it when I see it".
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 02, @06:30PM
> IQ is measurable and highly predictive. What more could you ask for?
Highly predictive? What skills do you to measure for "smart"?
It depends on your context, as correctly explained by Runaway [soylentnews.org] further down.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday November 02, @06:24PM
Famously, IQ is a measure of how well someone can answer IQ test questions. Meaning it doesn't measure raw intelligence, but the ability of the person who takes the IQ test to understand what answers the designer of the IQ test expects.
Well, guess what: successful people learn to bullshit their way through school. It doesn't matter if you're smart, what matters is getting the test right. Same thing as the IQ test.
Bullshiting and answering what the other party wants to hear is the singlemost important lesson one learns from the education system. That lesson served me well during my military service, and to rise through the ranks of my inept company by being mildly efficient but highly pleasing to my superiors. Guess who's getting the fat paychecks?
So I posit that the IQ test measures how well someone has learned that vital skill at school, and how much they'll earn with unimpressive performances but big social engineering abilities.
By my premises, the results of the study seem quite fitting.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Thursday November 02, @06:28PM (1 child)
MENSA isn't all bad. I was a member year's ago. I met some nice people there. I also met some assholes. Mostly, my experience with MENSA made me doubt the legitimacy of IQ tests.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Thursday November 02, @07:04PM
The thing that made me realize that MENSA wasn't all it's cracked up to be is the realization that MENSA members, unless they've been diligently hiding their association with MENSA, have zero correlation with other highly successful people in society, and have no real accomplishments to speak of.
For instance, Marilyn vos Savant has supposedly the highest-measured IQ. What has she ever accomplished, other than that incident about the Monty Python question? Her career has been as a small-time columnist on the back page of some section of the newspaper, answering puzzle questions.
It just shows that very high IQ is not correlated at all with any really useful ability in society, and in fact these people may be handicapped in being able to do anything really productive which involves working within society (as any normal job does). Being able to sit around and answer clever riddles doesn't exactly earn you a big paycheck.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday November 02, @06:10PM (4 children)
There's a very simple reason that this kind of argument has become discouraged: it is associated with racists. Not "alt-right" type "these political opponents of mine are racist" racists, but actual academics that believed that non-white people were part of discrete races that were objectively inferior to white people. It's the kind of thought that leads to eugenics and genocide, because the assumption was never that the difference was fixable.
I'd like to think that this time it's different, but human nature, sadly, may not be fixable. This kind of data will inevitably be co-opted by white supremacists. The drive will be to exterminate the inferior people, not to educate them. And if somebody does try to fix the
IndiansAfricans...let's just say I wouldn't want my kids going to those schools, and not because of the other kids.
(Score: 3, Informative) by requerdanos on Thursday November 02, @06:29PM (1 child)
Looking at the geodistribution of white-looking people against the table of IQs, it looks like the white supremacists *are* the inferior people, and it's the east asia supremacists who are at the top of the numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @06:53PM
Lots of people claim that whites are over-represented in Facebook and Google, but they are wrong.
Speaking of distribution the average/mean and median are useful for some stuff but not all. Often it's the outliers that matter more. Few care how fast on average white or black person runs. Whereas more people know who Usain Bolt is. Same for Einstein vs some random physics teacher.
But in many democracies the average person's vote often counts as much if not more than the outliers...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Thursday November 02, @06:33PM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Thursday November 02, @06:47PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @06:12PM (2 children)
unz.com: The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
WIth such gems as "Geezers Don’t Care! Marc Faber Defies AntiRacist Moral Panic", "Libertarianism, the Alt-Right and AntiFa: A Libertarian Strategy For Social Change", "Harvey Sweinstein and Hollywood's Hos", "How I Got Fired: Exposing Jewish power in America has real consequences", and of course "Anti-Togetherness: The Virtues of Disunity".
This was a nice bit from the last one
This submission is garbage, IQ tests have been repeatedly shown to be culturally dependent and NOT a good measure of full intelligence. Gee, the countries with the most focus on education score the highest!
Take your eugenics-lite somewhere else bradley13, your comments on this site show you to be one of the most distasteful alt-righters, though you probably claim "libertarian" without the slightest hint of irony.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @06:35PM (1 child)
This. I'm really surprised to see such low-caliber logic make it onto Soylent News.
Submitter seems to claim objectivity by stating:
without even asking if the differences are an systemic from of the test itself? It's not as if people on this site can't objectively deal with the potential difference between people. It's that this site is good at having people who can recognize the application of a tool that works with caveats cannot always be extrapolated to any random situation. This realization isn't racism or political-correctness. It's just logic.
An explanation of the cultural bias present within IQ tests is on Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligence_quotient#Test_bias_or_differential_item_functioning [wikipedia.org]
If you've ever taken an IQ test and can remember the questions, you may well be able to think of a question that someone from Africa cannot possibly get "correct."
And, even taking the submitter at face value, the answer to low IQ is always fixable: apply education. There's a difference between "sticking your head in the sand" and "knowing how powerful education is". We *know* what to do. It's the *how* that is challenging. The submitter seems to be gleefully ignoring this reality in order to claim some sort of superiority that they can validate with a veneer or objectivity and compassion.
There are plenty of places on the internet for that; I just liked that Soylent News didn't reward it so much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @07:00PM
Apparently you don't read history, and trying to play this off as
is pretty terrible. You can have Nazi 2.0 if YOU like, I guess you'll be one of the scientists that says "well, there is something to this data" and next thing you know you're gassing millions of people. Yes that is the end-goal of eugenics, with shades of gray in between depending on the strength of the moral compass.
Don't play this off as some attempt at science, and speaking of veneers of superiority take a look in the mirror. Trying to high road with "I just liked that SN didn't reward it so much" is the stupidest thing I've read today. Nice attempt at being "rational" though.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by TheReaperD on Thursday November 02, @06:13PM
Let's say, for argument, that this is correct and IQ isn't bullshit, as said above, this could easily lead down the "we know what's best for you" approach that has been done in the past with disastrous results. The treatment and indoctrination of Aboriginal people in Australia are one of the better examples of where this mentality has led. Now, if there is something environmental that we can fix, that may be another matter.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @06:13PM
Suppose that guy from Uzbekistan hadn't run over people in New York.
He still had no hope of being non-negative for the USA. Based on the size of his family and our typical per-person income, his family would need to earn $229,600 per year to break even. He was an Uber driver. Worse yet, he sponsored an additional 23 people. They'd need to earn about $1.3 million for us to break even.
Even the left is waking up to these hate-facts:
https://blogs.harvard.edu/philg/2017/11/01/how-was-the-immigration-of-sayfullo-habibullaevic-saipov-supposed-to-benefit-native-born-americans/ [harvard.edu]
Simply put, each such person makes America worse. Keep that up long enough, and our civilization falls. We'd be 3rd-world. A nation is not merely a piece of land and set of laws; it is a people with culture and innate ability. The more awful people we add, the more awful our population becomes, and much of the world is pretty damn awful. This is how you get stonings, genital mutilation (already happening), honor killings (also happening), and LGBT chucked from rooftops.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 02, @06:22PM (3 children)
IQ is a useful indicator of a person's potential. That is, IF IQ is accurately measured. Unfortunately, we don't have an accurate measure.
No matter how smart you or I may be, though, that intelligences has little if any value in a situation where you lack any training. Take your typical disaster. Some of the smartest people around become liabilities because they don't know what to do. Even real doctors can get in the way in a disaster response, because they are out of their element. The typical doctor doesn't have to pick through the mud to find his patients. Firemen, paramedics, and EMT's are trained to deal with such situations.
Discipline. You learn tasks, you learn them well, and you perform amazing feats. Taken out of your element, you're just another dumb dick, getting in the way.
Because Euros and Americans value certain training and discipline over others, we have decided that people with those disciplines are really, really smart. But, all those very very smart Euros are poorly equipped to cope with life in Africa, now aren't they? And, they don't compete very well with the Innuit in the Arctic north. And, Euros haven't taken over in the mideastern sands.
How about we stop the nonsense with IQ, and recognize people's abilities? All of us can recognize a smarter person when we meet him/her. But, there is no reliable measure of intelligence. Somehow, we've accepted that people with good paying careers must be "smart". Nonsense. A person who is good at making money may or may not be "smart". He probably isn't really stupid, but he may not be smart either. He has learned to manipulate money, like his daddy taught him, and his granddaddy taught his daddy. Hmmmph. Funny thing. I think I see some part of the roots of the hatred of Jews. Seems I read somewhere that the Jews took the jobs that were beneath Christians, long, long ago. And, those jobs ended up paying well. And, the jobs were passed down generation to generation, accumulating wealth within the family . . . and making it appear that the Jews were especially smart.
Discipline. It's all in what you've been taught. If your parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles spent all of your life teaching you to wrest a living out of the African savannah, you're probably not prepared to make a killing on Wall Street. Obviously, you're not "smart". But, if those Wall Street executives find themselves on the savannah, they aren't going to look especially smart either. They might make good bait though, depending on what the tribe is hunting.
Show of hands: How many here thinks that reading the signs on the savannah is less complex than reading the signs on Wall Street?
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 3, Troll) by bradley13 on Thursday November 02, @06:50PM (2 children)
As you say, IQ shows your potential. Specifically, it shows your ability to perform certain kinds of thought processes. Thought processes that are useful for abstract thought, for problem solving, for language, for the kinds of things that have led to advanced civilization.
You say that there is no reliable test for IQ. First, I grant you that IQ is a poor term; I kept it in the submission, because it's used in the article. A better germ is g factor [wikipedia.org], which is what the psychologists try to measure independent of culture and education. And the problem is the opposite of what you state: it can be measured too reliably. The results are so unwanted that psychologists keep cooking up different ways of testing - and they keep coming up with the same results. From the Wikipedia article:
"Wendy Johnson and colleagues have published two such studies.[47][48] The first found that the correlations between g factors extracted from three different batteries were .99, .99, and 1.00, supporting the hypothesis that g factors from different batteries are the same and that the identification of g is not dependent on the specific abilities assessed. The second study found that g factors derived from four of five test batteries correlated at between .95–1.00"
Those are huge correlation values. You can find the practical correlation in virtually any field of endeavor:
"The practical validity of g as a predictor of educational, economic, and social outcomes is more far-ranging and universal than that of any other known psychological variable. The validity of g is greater the greater the complexity of the task."
You mention hunting on the Savannah? That may require things in addition to intelligence. It may require keen senses, good reflexes, an ability to run fast. But if you want to make a better spear, you want intelligence.
Whether you call it "g factor" or "IQ", intelligence is a very real attribute, and it can be reliably measured. Denying reality makes it impossible to deal with the consequences of that reality.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @07:05PM
Dog breeds also vary in intelligence. There are variations of course but some breeds tend to be dumber than others.
In many cases an obedient trainable dog is more important and useful than a clever intelligent dog. And lots of people think an obedient trainable dog is very smart because it can be more easily trained. But some non blindly obedient dogs can be smarter than the obedient ones. They have a mind of their own.
The differences in human breeds are likely to be less distinct. But I'd be surprised (suspicious even) if there are no differences.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Thursday November 02, @07:07PM
And as a practical matter, any limiting factors for G are things we want to find an reduce as much as possible. But if the answer always comes back to genetics, what then? Eugenics leads to spectacularly awful places.
For UN outreach/nation building/actual well intentioned efforts to help: Western or Asian methods of improvement may require average IQ of near 100 to work, so those solutions would be doomed to fail in a place with a lower average IQ. This information could reduce the frequency of do-gooders causing harm, and points out that research/studies/trial or pilot programs should be done to make sure you're not doing harm with outside aid and to search for the best way to actually help. (avoiding famine; war; oppression etc)
It's a tough, emotionally charged problem wrestle with politically.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @06:32PM
So wait, why is IQ score comparisons subject to racism? You do not explain this and yet state we're not allowed to talk about such difference because the speaker is immediately accused of racism? who? where? in what context?
Are you projecting something?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 02, @06:32PM
Recent research has shown that a combination of multiple tests are much more reliable when regarding intelligence. A single test is too simple to measure something as complex as intelligence.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/science-news/9755929/IQ-tests-do-not-reflect-intelligence.html/ [telegraph.co.uk]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Thursday November 02, @06:32PM (2 children)
When I was 15 I passed the IQ test!!!! MENSA invited me to join and sent me a bill. I declined. Turgid senior said, "Well done, son, you passed the real intelligence test."
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @07:06PM
This was my experience with Mensa to, except that I failed that particular part of the test for a few years. Until I came to my senses. Mensa in some form seem to have a lot in common with Scientology, while I have never been a member of that cult I have heard and read a few things -- as far as I know Mensa doesn't believe in Xenu or Thetans but they take their IQ "number range" really serious. Mensa claim to offer you "intellectual companionship with like minded people", except it turns out a lot of the people there are boring as hell to hang around and once you are no longer a member they do seem to shun you. You pay for tests, or at least one test to get in. Then you have to pay the membership fee, then there are more fees for doing things and taking part in the companionship they offer. I understand you can't run an organization of their size for free, but after a while it seems to be all about the membership dues and fees and not so much about anything else. Eventually I figured I had seen and experiences all they had to offer so I left, which was an awkward experience to say the least.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @07:08PM
yeah it happened to me, too
years later as an adult I met some mensa types and maybe 1 out of 5 were friendly and 1 out of 5 were really smart. the rest were jerks or mean or arrogant or smelled bad
(Score: 2, Interesting) by cwadge on Thursday November 02, @06:35PM (1 child)
It's pretty widely accepted that IQ is a general measure, not an absolute standard, of intelligence (which ironically is largely where we get lost in the woods in such discussions). I'm not an expert in the field, but I can at least attest that any IQ test I've ever taken has relied on a certain "framework" of thought which may or may not actually measure intelligence.
The above being said, I recall a long-term study regarding the migration of certain African people to certain European nations over a few generations. It's been almost two decades since I studied this in college, so please forgive the vagueness; maybe somebody with a fresher recollection can post a link to the actual academic papers. But in a nutshell, the first generation immigrants scored very low (some ~30 points below the median) and by the second generation, this gap had completely vanished. Did those people become magically smarter? Or was their mindset adapted to a more western mode of thought that was better suited to the problem solving skills required of the IQ test(s) in question?
If accurate, this premise basically throws the "inferior races" argument right out the window. Yet, it may speak to cultural tendencies which don't lend themselves well to disciplines like science and engineering. If there is a genuine problem being alluded to by IQ results, my opinion is that is it, not a substantial difference in actual intelligence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @07:09PM
That does not explain some cities in USA... to put it as nice as possible.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday November 02, @07:03PM
This is more than not PC. This story can far too easily be interpreted as saying that the darker you are, the dumber you are. It's raw meat for white supremacists. Even if the original material does not say that, the way it is presented is terrible.
Even so, the entire idea is extremely suspect. Is this really measuring innate intelligence, or is it measuring education that's full of European bias? We are all the same species. What evolutionary forces could possibly be driving Europeans and Asians but not Africans to greater intelligence?
There's an old idea that the challenge of handling harsh winters pushed extra-tropical people into becoming smarter, that the tropics are a paradise and life is very easy there, which meant no one had to be a smarter bear, so to speak. Seems like this study could be recycling that old idea. It's complete bull. The opposite is the more likely probability. The tropics are no paradise, rather the opposite. They can be a hypercompetitive dog-eat-dog jungle. Life is very hard there. If you're not laid low by one of the hundreds of horrible tropical diseases, one mistake and you're cat or crocodile food, or snake bit, or a casualty of the many rivalries between tribes. There's no time or leisure to study science when you have to fight for your life every day. In Africa, big cities are a big liability, perfect ways to spread disease. Consequently, most Africans customarily live in small villages. Without cities, it's much harder to advance. It's the people who got out of the jungle who found time, leisure, and opportunity to advance knowledge.
The Confederacy pulled a lot of bull to support their racist ideology. They claimed blacks were too stupid to learn reading and writing. To support that notion not only did they not educate slaves, they did all they could to suppress any slaves learning anything on their own, even stooping to the murder of slaves just for knowing too much.
