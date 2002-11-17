from the we-can-make-our-tech-sound-funny dept.
Western Digital is now shipping 14 TB hard drives. The products use shingled magnetic recording (SMR), which can slow down re-writes:
Western Digital has started to ship its new HGST Ultrastar Hs14 hard drives, promoted as being suitable for cloud datacenters and for hyperscale developments. The capacity increase from its predecessor, the Ultrastar Ha10, from 10TB to 14 TB offers a significant performance improvement. The new 14 TB HDD is based on shingled magnetic recording technology, which is a system that naturally focuses more on sequential write performance. These drives will only be available with host management, which means it will not be available to general consumers, but only to select customers of HGST.
The HGST Ultrastar Hs14 relies on Western Digital's fourth-generation HelioSeal enterprise platform which integrates eight platters and features various internal components specially designed for such hard drives. The new helium-filled HDD has a 7200 RPM spindle speed, a 512 MB cache. and numerous enhancements when it comes to reliability and durability of the drive. As with other HGST enterprise-class HDDs, the Ultrastar Hs14 is rated for 2.5 million hours MTBF and comes with a five-year warranty.
Previously: Western Digital Announces 12-14 TB Hard Drives and an 8 TB SSD
Seagate's 12 TB HDDs Are in Use, and 16 TB is Planned for 2018
Western Digital Begins Shipping 12 TB Helium-Filled Drives with 8 Platters
Seagate Launches Consumer-Oriented 12 TB Drives
Western Digital to Use Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording to Produce 40 TB HDDs by 2025
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday November 02, @09:21PM (6 children)
Why not 10,000 RPM speed instead of 7,200 RPM?
With helium being such a tiny atom, how can they effectively seal the drive for long duration without the gas escaping? If the gas escapes does drive performance degrade or suffer in some weigh?
Wow 14 TB, that ought to be enough for anybody!
If I record my voice in an mp3 file and play it back will it sound funny due to being helium filled?
(Score: 2) by fishybell on Thursday November 02, @09:26PM (2 children)
Whoa, whoa there. Calm down. Take a breath. Step away from the keyboard. Take a nice calming walk outside, then come back and re-assess.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Thursday November 02, @09:32PM
It's why I try to avoid posting high.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 02, @09:34PM
Alternatively, consume all 14TB of porn therein, then come back and re-assess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @09:29PM (1 child)
Price?
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday November 02, @09:45PM
That question is answered in TFS:
Translation: A lot.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, @09:39PM
Probably reliability although you would think the helium could counteract. Also 10K makes much less sense because SSD has taken over speedy applications and this is for bulk, mostly cold storage.
Economics of high RPM HDDs discussed here and it ain't a pretty picture for the 10-15K RPM spinning rust:
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/08/10/128tb_ssds_signal_coming_armageddon_for_disk_drives/ [theregister.co.uk]
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2015/03/13/about_the_real_price_of_flash_and_disk/ [theregister.co.uk]
I would have to look it up but I think it still works after seal failure. Both WD and Seagate spent years developing the technology. Warranties are like 5 years so they must be confident in it.
No your voice will not sound funny and how dare you make a joke out of this srs bznss.
~t
