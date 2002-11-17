17/11/02/2119206 story
Truck rental company Ryder Systems Inc. is adding 125 fully electric vans to its fleet.
The 26-foot vans are made by Chanje Energy Inc., a Los Angeles-based startup. They can haul up to 6,000 pounds and travel around 100 miles on a fully charged battery.
The first vans were delivered in New York Thursday. Ryder will start renting or leasing them to customers in California, Illinois and New York by the end of this year.
Ryder reckons they'll save on maintenance and fuel for the electric vans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @03:53AM
According to https://ryder.com/about-us [ryder.com] they manage 234,100 vehicles. 125 electric trucks will be 0.00053 of their fleet, or if you prefer percentages, 0.053%
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @04:07AM
Fuel's one of their money maker.
