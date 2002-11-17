from the comes-with-robotic-fleas dept.
Sony has announced the "evolution" of its robot canine companion:
Sony Corporation (Sony) is today proud to announce "aibo," the evolution of its autonomous entertainment robot that brings fun and joy to the entire family. aibo can form an emotional bond with members of the household while providing them with love, affection, and the joy of nurturing and raising a companion. It possesses a natural curiosity, and we hope it will bring joy into the everyday lives of our customers while growing alongside them as a partner.
Sony hasn't produced aibo robots for over a decade:
Aibo is a rebooted version of a device Sony (SNE) first launched in the 1990s -- and the Japanese company has made it appealingly un-robotic. Unlike past versions, it has "eyes" (two small screens capable of showing diverse and nuanced expressions), a rounded appearance and a mouth that tilts up in a smile. [...] Sony eventually neutered Aibo production facilities in 2006, leading to an exodus of robotics and AI expertise. Now, with global tech giants and other big companies charging into artificial intelligence, Sony is getting back in the game.
It costs ¥198,000 ($1,733) before tax, but it also requires the purchase of a three-year subscription for 90,000 JPY ($788).
Also at PC Magazine, BBC, Ars Technica, TechCrunch, and IEEE.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday November 03, @08:48AM
apparently, it requires an always-on connection to Sony's servers to work, and that costs $26 per month, forever..
https://boingboing.net/2017/11/01/party-like-its-2001.html [boingboing.net]
