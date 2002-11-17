Stories
Amazon Buys Cryptocurrency-Related Domain Names

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 03, @11:08AM   Printer-friendly
from the mine-it-on-azure dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Amazon has bought/rented some domain names. It's news! It's news!

Amazon has secured three new domain names related to cryptocurrency, sparking speculation that the e-commerce giant could be preparing a move into the cryptocurrency space.

However, Amazon Pay's VP Patrick Gauthier told CNBC last month that Amazon had no plans to accept cryptocurrency because there hasn't been much demand yet, and Amazon may simply be protecting its brand name.

The domains are: amazonethereum.com, amazoncryptocurrency.com, amazoncryptocurrencies.com.

Trade publication DomainNameWire was the first to report on Amazon's move. The report said Amazon registered for the domains on Tuesday.

While some speculated that Amazon could be preparing to accept cryptocurrency payments, Amazon Pay's VP has said there is not enough demand for that yet.

So maybe it wasn't news after all. But it might have been a big help for the price of Ethereum.

Original Submission


