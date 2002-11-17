Amazon has secured three new domain names related to cryptocurrency, sparking speculation that the e-commerce giant could be preparing a move into the cryptocurrency space.

However, Amazon Pay's VP Patrick Gauthier told CNBC last month that Amazon had no plans to accept cryptocurrency because there hasn't been much demand yet, and Amazon may simply be protecting its brand name.

The domains are: amazonethereum.com, amazoncryptocurrency.com, amazoncryptocurrencies.com.

Trade publication DomainNameWire was the first to report on Amazon's move. The report said Amazon registered for the domains on Tuesday.