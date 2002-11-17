Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Scientists Discover Hidden Chamber in Egypt's Great Pyramid

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 03, @06:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the anubis-was-here! dept.
Science

Phoenix666 and Gaaark write:

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, in what would be the first such discovery in the structure since the 19th century and one likely to spark a new surge of interest in the pharaohs.

In an article published in the journal Nature on Thursday, an international team said the 30-meter (yard) void deep within the pyramid is situated above the structure's Grand Gallery, and has a similar cross-section.

The purpose of the space is unclear, and it's not yet known whether it was built with a function in mind or if it's merely a gap in the pyramid's architecture. Some experts say such empty spaces have been known for years.

"This is a premier," said Mehdi Tayoubi, a co-founder of the ScanPyramids project and president of the Heritage Innovation Preservation Institute. "It could be composed of one or several structures... maybe it could be another Grand Gallery. It could be a chamber, it could be a lot of things."

The scientists made the discovery using cosmic-ray imaging, recording the behavior of subatomic particles called muons that penetrate the rock similar to X-rays, only much deeper. Their paper was peer-reviewed before appearing in Nature, an international, interdisciplinary journal of science, and its results confirmed by other teams of scientists.

Goa'uld control room, obviously. takyon: s04e13.

Also at CBC.

Original Submission   Alternate Submission


«  What Boredom Does to You
Scientists Discover Hidden Chamber in Egypt's Great Pyramid | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday November 03, @06:59AM (1 child)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 03, @06:59AM (#591567) Homepage Journal

    My HHS guy, @SecretaryCarson, says the Egyptians stored grain in the Pyramids. They knew "poverty is a state of mind." They were very smart cookies, and so is he!

  • (Score: 1) by rylyeh on Friday November 03, @07:04AM

    by rylyeh (6726) Subscriber Badge <{kadath} {at} {gmail.com}> on Friday November 03, @07:04AM (#591570)

    I saw the horror and unwholesome antiquity of Egypt, and the grisly alliance it has always had with the tombs and temples of the dead. I saw phantom processions of priests with the heads of bulls, falcons, cats, and ibises; phantom processions marching interminably through subterraneous labyrinths and avenues of titanic propylaea beside which a man is as a fly, and offering unnamable sacrifice to indescribable gods. Stone colossi marched in endless night and drove herds of grinning androsphinxes down to the shores of illimitable stagnant rivers of pitch. And behind it all I saw the ineffable malignity of primordial necromancy, black and amorphous, and fumbling greedily after me in the darkness to choke out the spirit that had dared to mock it by emulation.

    --
    “can’t git away . . . draws ye . . . ye know summ’at’s comin’, but ’tain’t no use. . . .”
(1)