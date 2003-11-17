from the cost-benefit-analysis dept.
How's that STEM education working out?
Much of the public enthusiasm for STEM education rests on the assumption that these fields are rich in job opportunity. Some are, some aren’t. STEM is an expansive category, spanning many disciplines and occupations, from software engineers and data scientists to geologists, astronomers and physicists.
What recent studies have made increasingly apparent is that the greatest number of high-paying STEM jobs are in the “T” (specifically, computing).
Earlier this year, Glassdoor, a jobs listing website, ranked the median base salary of workers in their first five years of employment by undergraduate major. Computer science topped the list ($70,000), followed by electrical engineering ($68,438). Biochemistry ($46,406) and biotechnology ($48,442) were among the lowest paying majors in the study, which also confirmed that women are generally underrepresented in STEM majors.
So study cybersecurity, not slime molds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @07:22PM (2 children)
The ladies are over-represented in the bio* fields.
However, I bet those fields will take off in the coming decades.
(Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Friday November 03, @07:35PM (1 child)
They didn't choose wrong, it's the patriarchy that is holding them back you anonymous cismale pig ...
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday November 03, @08:29PM
Brought to you by Patriarchical Pork Production -- A better future through biological engineering.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday November 03, @07:42PM (3 children)
Difficult material to master. Requires dedication, motivation, willpower. When you do you are rewarded with long hours and difficult work. Also you will be given technical direction from MBAs.
The people opting out to get into business, marketing, and management are the intelligent ones.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday November 03, @08:19PM
MBAs think out of the box. That's why they are so much more intelligent.
STEMs thinking is too constrained by silly things like facts, reality and feasibility. (And sometimes legality.)
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday November 03, @08:31PM (1 child)
Ha. Ha! You really think STEM pays well because we work hard at it? LOL.
First of all, STEM != Computer Programming. The latter is a lucrative subset of the former.
Second, Computer Programming pays well because...the people that pay for it don't understand it. A programmer's productivity can't be measured, and the ones that are good at talking to the rest of the business get promoted out of programming.
Programming is a weird job where only the people doing the actual ground-level work actually understand how the business operates. Everybody knows it and pays for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @08:39PM
If you're lucky, your managers and leaders up through CTO are people that got promoted because they were great developers, not because they sucked and it was a way to get them away from the code.
I'm lucky. Most people in our field aren't.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @07:46PM (8 children)
Smells like a bubble.
Also, kudos for checking the women's representation box. Can't talk about tech fields these days without at least a nod to the ever-oppressed women who would totally be dominating the field if not for the EVIL, OVERREPRESENTED MEN. But I can't believe they'd be so racist as to not mention blacks' underrepresentation. How shameful.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @07:53PM (4 children)
Sweet jesus, get over it already. We aren't in an equal world just yet, expect people to keep pushing for equality with varying degrees of reasonableness. Don't let a small handful of overly zealous people turn you into an old codger with a nice lawn.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @08:12PM (1 child)
Equality is the idea that all people are the same, with the same inherent ability. Diversity is the idea that all people have their own, unique strengths and weaknesses.
If people are equal, and women are truly equal to men, and all races are equal, then what difference does it make whether an office is full of white men or black women? So there shouldn't be a problem with a group's representation.
But if diversity is such a huge deal, then that admits that there are inherent differences between men and women and members of different races.
So it turns out that equality and diversity are at odds with one another, yet both are being paradoxically pushed together.
So, my question: are men and women equal, where each has the same natural aptitude for any given task, or are they diverse, each with their own natural strengths and weaknesses? In one scenario, it doesn't matter who is represented, since all will get the same job done just as well. In another, one group is naturally better than another at a given task or field.
Riddle me that.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Aegis on Friday November 03, @08:20PM
Reasonable people might wonder why the demographic makeup of that population differed so widely from the general population if everyone was truly equal.
They might wonder what the statistical likelihood of that occurring was. And, whether a confounding factor is a more likely cause than random happenstance.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday November 03, @08:29PM
Not all people have the same ability. Even if they are the same color, or different colors.
Some people are better at STEM. Others may be more skilled in other areas such as pontificating about French history or basket weaving. Others may be good at figuring out how to best skirt the spirit of the law while technically staying just within it's boundaries.
The skill level of two individuals may be unrelated to the factors we think of as diversity. People should be hired on merit, without favoring other factors. Whether or not skill has any relationship to color / gender / etc is irrelevant. If skill is tied to color/gender, then hire the skilled. If skill is NOT tied to color/gender, then hire the skilled. Whether or not there is a relationship between the two is irrelevant. Just hire on merit.
But then, compensation comes into play. And willingness to be abused, and in how many different ways, by management becomes a factor.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday November 03, @08:40PM
I'm not the OP, but I'm all for equality. It does seem very one sided though. All the advances in equality seem to benefit women.
-- When can men opt out of a pregnancy?
-- When will women get comparable sentences for crimes committed?
-- When will divorce become more equitable?
-- When can the men get on the life raft alongside the women and children?
-- When will women (even hardcore feminists) pay for first dates?
#mentoo
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @08:11PM (1 child)
Back in the days, the kids that couldn't hack it dropped out of EE/ECE and into CS. Those who couldn't hack CS would drop into business or some social science stuff.
BTW, stop bitching about girls whining. It's bad enough girls are whining, don't need to add guys whining.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday November 03, @08:31PM
(To repeat an old post . . .)
Taking an old saying, and exhaustively expanding it to its logical conclusion, I come up with the following:
Danny's observed hierarchy of value.
Those who can, do.
Those who can't, become managers.
Those who can't manage, teach on the subject.
Those who can't teach, become consultants.
Those who can't succeed in consulting, run for office.
Those who can't get elected, become lobbyists.
The problem is that everyone lower down than "those who can" incorrectly perceive the value hierarchy to be inverted to make themselves feel better.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Friday November 03, @08:36PM
CS is where the jobs are. At least, that's what we're told [youtube.com]. 500,000 open positions and 50,000 graduates? Simple supply and demand.
It's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @07:49PM
Back in the days, chem-e's had the highest average starting salary. The chem-e profession/training seemed more industrial/plant management than EE and ME - i.e., it was more technical management than product/process development.
Maybe the oil business isn't what it used to be?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 03, @08:14PM
When I started Caltech I was an astronomy major.
I knew that I could only be appointed a professorship if some other astronomer died.
Blarney from Kuro5hin is a PhD molecular biologist with oodles of experience. He couldn't get a job so now he teachers high school.
One likely reason is that Blarney's real name leads his email to have the Scunthorpe Problem.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 03, @08:14PM
(Score: 2) by Taibhsear on Friday November 03, @08:47PM
We were told back in the early 2000's that our biochemistry degrees would merit us at least a $60,000 salary within five years. It hasn't exactly panned out that way. This new number looks more accurate. Like many other fields recently, the biotech companies expect assloads of experience in the field but no one will pay more than a "straight out of college, ramen & 2 roommates" salary for the positions. It's incredibly frustrating after being told we can do basically anything we want with our degree and earn a good living only to then get trickled on by these corporate douchenozzles.
