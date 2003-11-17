17/11/03/0324247 story
The Web began dying in 2014. André Staltz writes about how and why. In a nutshell, traffic from mobile and tablet devices now surpasses that from regular desktop computers and of that traffic the overwhelming majority goes to either Faecebook or Google. Amazon is also in there. None of them have any interest in defending the open Web any more. Rather the situation is the opposite, they are aiming to carve out a section and establish very isolated walled gardens. Net Neutrality, or the lack thereof, lie at the heart of their plans based on the direction they have moved since 2014.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 03, @11:22PM (1 child)
Twitter is part of the quadnet!
This is an alarmist article.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 03, @11:36PM
Web programmers were traditionally the "starving artists" of the computer science world. They were once considered the lowliest of the low.
Now, the burden is upon them to utilize their skills and laugh at pure Java scum and others to get things working.
Let me explain. I knew years ago that every hardware gadget, especially those utilizing embedded Linux, from crap to military technology, would utilize the web interface to make it palatable to everybody else. Now that silicon is cheap, even the most insignificant embedded applications would be subject to a LAMP stack. I'm a Tomcat guy only because I hate web shit. But I learned a valuable lesson:
Even in Android apps, web (JavaScript among other) technologies would become king among control. Now web faggots reign among kings in the embedded world.
Now, non-web guys like me are crying into their pillows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @11:23PM
NNTP is the future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @11:28PM (1 child)
According to www.eternal-september.org it started dying in September of 1993.
According to many of us, it started dying during the first dotcom bubble/crash between 99 and 01. Others might peg its death during the mid 2000s when all the current shit social media sites started their meteoric rise and IPOs.
Each generation is to a degree correct, and each generation is to a degree wrong. The real conclusion however is: The internet is continuing to evolve, and much of it is not for the better.
The free market solution is to create better internets that cater to the different kinds of niches. Much of this can overlap with the traditional internet, but be done as a series of separate network protocols relaying their traffic encapsulated in IP. That means centralized hubs however, much like what happened with the physical infrastructure of the internet.
The only real future that will retain some of the 'old' internet, would be mesh networking with decentralized routing based on subnetwork key hashes with each subnetwork providing a public key that can be used to verify changes to it. A solution which was unavailable in the early days of the Internet Protocol due to the complexity of the equipment, but is completely possible to do in solutions architected today without the need to support limited performance legacy networking gear.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 03, @11:43PM
You got your email, IRC, Usenet, Tor, Freenet, etc. You can communicate with others using PGP. If you don't want to use GOOG/FBOOK as a gateway for news content, you can use RSS. It all works to a degree. If you have email spam list problems, you can write off certain services as walled gardens/prisons. If sites block Tor or make it a bitch to use, you stay on onion sites.
Decentralization and mesh networking is a good thing but not because they solve some huge problem with the corporatization of the Web. What they do is make traffic more resistant to surveillance or getting choked off by "kill switches".
Because of declining hardware and bandwidth costs, it's cheaper than ever to eschew the corporate Web, especially if you are interested in text and not video. The biggest practical problem is the inability to operate your own servers on many consumer ISPs, but if you want to pay for a little freedom, you can.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Whoever on Friday November 03, @11:33PM (1 child)
We are going to discuss this piece of fluff, while the most important study on climate change is being ignored?
Is it perhaps that the climate study change has a conclusion that doesn't accord with the biases of the administrators here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @11:37PM
Fuck you and your co2 nazis.
