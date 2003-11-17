from the what-you-see-depends-on-where-you-are dept.
Silicon Valley is a uniquely American creation, the product of an entrepreneurial spirit and no-holds-barred capitalism that now drives many aspects of modern life.
But the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple are increasingly facing an uncomfortable truth: it is Europe's culture of tougher oversight of companies, not America's laissez-faire attitude, which could soon rule their industry as governments seek to combat fake news and prevent extremists from using the internet to fan the flames of hatred.
While the U.S. has largely relied on market forces to regulate content in a country where free speech is revered, European officials have shown they are willing to act. Germany recently passed a law imposing fines of up to 50 million euros ($59 million) on websites that don't remove hate speech within 24 hours. British Prime Minister Theresa May wants companies to take down extremist material within two hours. And across the EU, Google has for years been obliged to remove search results if there is a legitimate complaint about the content's veracity or relevance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @04:08PM
This will persist until alternatives to the "tech giants" that start serving American interests begin cropping up to fill the niches the Europeans try to smash down. And these groups and companies will probably not care too much what Europe thinks, lest they lose their American audience that went to them explicitly because the originals were listening too much to European authorities.
While the ever-present Opinion Police may attempt to redouble their efforts to clog up freedom of speech in the US so they can try to shut down the native alternatives to European oversight, that's easier said than done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, @04:13PM
The Big Corporations get a lot of their money from Big Governmental contracts, and special governmental treatment.
A government is inherently anti-capitalist; there's no way I would voluntarily pay for the service of throwing people into cages for smoking a plant in the comfort of "their own" homes—you'd have to take my money involuntarily. That's not Capitalism.
