Why Call of Duty WW2 Bosses Won't 'Shy Away' from History

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 04, @12:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the executives,-not-level-bosses dept.
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

Bosses of the new Call of Duty game say they "touch on some really dark subject matter" in the new release.

The makers say creating a title based on a conflict that claimed about 60 million lives has been a challenge.

It's been 10 years since the Call of Duty franchise based a game during World War Two.

"In no way do you want to glorify violence, but at the same time you can't ignore it," says Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey.

"We spent a lot of time working on the right balance."

[...] "It would be insincere not to touch on what was really happening," Michael explains.

"From the politics at the time, segregation among the allies, the role of women, to the Holocaust.

"By turning away from them we would not have brought the right level of awareness or be able to honour what was really happening.

Fine, but they better not cut the classic wise-cracking Brooklynite from the squad or Call of Duty and me are done.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by jmorris on Saturday November 04, @12:47AM (1 child)

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <{jmorris} {at} {beau.org}> on Saturday November 04, @12:47AM (#591958)

    In no way do you want to glorify violence

    Please. It is a video game. It glorifies blowing people into chunky kibble. The players are expected to enjoy blowing each other into kibble. It will have team play where half the players will be wearing Axis uniforms. This is all expected and normal.

    It is obvious #GamerGate needs to deliver a refresher on what the players expect and demand. Or that is just a PR flack emitting pure BS for media consumption through the mouth of the studio co-founder.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @12:50AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @12:50AM (#591959)

      Please. It is a video game. It glorifies blowing people into chunky kibble. The players are expected to enjoy blowing each other into kibble. It will have team play where half the players will be wearing Axis uniforms. This is all expected and normal.

      Yes, it is, but there's a segment of the population that wants to replace all forms of entertainment with propaganda and indoctrination, as one might expect from a tyranny (ironically enough, particularly when one considers what Hitler did with art he didn't like). This kind of bitching is a form of that.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @12:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @12:52AM (#591961)

    God damn video game thinks it will teach history.

    "In no way do you want to glorify violence, but at the same time you can't ignore it," says Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey.

    Simulation of violence is your currency, you lying dickhead.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 04, @12:55AM (3 children)

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Saturday November 04, @12:55AM (#591962) Journal

    Don't care but did see this in GNews earlier: https://news.google.com/news/search/section/q/call%20of%20duty%20loot/ [google.com]

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Saturday November 04, @12:57AM (1 child)

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Saturday November 04, @12:57AM (#591964) Journal

    WWII media is popular and easy to write because it gives access to such unambiguously evil set of bad guys. People can indulge their violent impulses guilt free because Nazis deserve it! Of course now we have a counter narrative seeking to mitigate the evil of the third reich, So perhaps future games and films will have armies of pedophiles instead.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:03AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:03AM (#591969)

      Are they ordinary pedophiles or actual rapists?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:05AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:05AM (#591970)

    The German version will erase Nazi symbols.

    That's always the sign of a liberal democracy, amirite?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:17AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:17AM (#591983)

      As a Vajrayana Baptist I am triggered by your comment and demand that you retract, redact, deconstruct, reconstruct, rinse, repeat, and finally repent.

      Do not deny the legitimacy of my narrative!

