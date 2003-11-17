from the executives,-not-level-bosses dept.
Bosses of the new Call of Duty game say they "touch on some really dark subject matter" in the new release.
The makers say creating a title based on a conflict that claimed about 60 million lives has been a challenge.
It's been 10 years since the Call of Duty franchise based a game during World War Two.
"In no way do you want to glorify violence, but at the same time you can't ignore it," says Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey.
"We spent a lot of time working on the right balance."
[...] "It would be insincere not to touch on what was really happening," Michael explains.
"From the politics at the time, segregation among the allies, the role of women, to the Holocaust.
"By turning away from them we would not have brought the right level of awareness or be able to honour what was really happening.
Fine, but they better not cut the classic wise-cracking Brooklynite from the squad or Call of Duty and me are done.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jmorris on Saturday November 04, @12:47AM (1 child)
Please. It is a video game. It glorifies blowing people into chunky kibble. The players are expected to enjoy blowing each other into kibble. It will have team play where half the players will be wearing Axis uniforms. This is all expected and normal.
It is obvious #GamerGate needs to deliver a refresher on what the players expect and demand. Or that is just a PR flack emitting pure BS for media consumption through the mouth of the studio co-founder.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @12:50AM
Yes, it is, but there's a segment of the population that wants to replace all forms of entertainment with propaganda and indoctrination, as one might expect from a tyranny (ironically enough, particularly when one considers what Hitler did with art he didn't like). This kind of bitching is a form of that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @12:52AM
God damn video game thinks it will teach history.
Simulation of violence is your currency, you lying dickhead.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 04, @12:55AM (3 children)
Don't care but did see this in GNews earlier: https://news.google.com/news/search/section/q/call%20of%20duty%20loot/ [google.com]
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday November 04, @12:59AM (2 children)
In not in Spain but my browser is in Spanish.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 04, @01:14AM
https://www.polygon.com/2017/11/3/16602680/call-of-duty-wwii-loot-boxes [polygon.com]
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/heres-the-call-of-duty-ww2-quest-to-watch-players-/1100-6454619/ [gamespot.com]
http://www.ign.com/articles/2017/11/03/call-of-duty-ww2-mission-makes-you-watch-people-open-loot-boxes [ign.com]
https://gamerant.com/call-of-duty-ww2-loot-boxes/ [gamerant.com]
I've noticed over the last year just how clickbait-y Forbes is with their headlines compared to other outlets... while having an adwall:
https://archive.fo/6q0JK [archive.fo]
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday November 04, @01:20AM
They don't point to a document. The same link will give you and I different results. They'll give me different results when I open a different browser, for that matter. They are counterfeit URLs.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Saturday November 04, @12:57AM (1 child)
WWII media is popular and easy to write because it gives access to such unambiguously evil set of bad guys. People can indulge their violent impulses guilt free because Nazis deserve it! Of course now we have a counter narrative seeking to mitigate the evil of the third reich, So perhaps future games and films will have armies of pedophiles instead.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:03AM
Are they ordinary pedophiles or actual rapists?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:05AM (1 child)
The German version will erase Nazi symbols.
That's always the sign of a liberal democracy, amirite?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @01:17AM
As a Vajrayana Baptist I am triggered by your comment and demand that you retract, redact, deconstruct, reconstruct, rinse, repeat, and finally repent.
Do not deny the legitimacy of my narrative!
