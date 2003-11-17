from the sufficiently-broad-definitions dept.
To me, it looked like a child's crude attempt at a mosaic. About a dozen small square tiles of different colours. Glued to the wall in a geometric design vaguely resembling a face with two square eyes.
It stood out in the otherwise empty and dingy Paris flat. Once my home, I was moving back in, after nearly 20 years away. My tenants, three young single men, were showing me round before they left.
"What's that?" I asked, pointing at the cluster of tiles.
"That's by Invader," my tenant replied. "He's a street artist. He's like a French Banksy."
I quite liked Banksy, but the young man must have seen that I didn't appear overly impressed by his French counterpart.
"You must leave this," he said earnestly. "One day it will be worth a lot of money."
Being British, I nodded politely - but inwardly I chortled at the notion that a few tiles stuck on a bedroom wall could ever be considered a work of art.
[...] It was bigger, but otherwise similar to the one I'd unceremoniously stripped out of my flat.
Invader was a global phenomenon, famous in New York, Hong Kong, London, and of course Paris.
Then came the real blow. To my horror, I learned that one of his works had sold for more than €200,000 (£178,000; $233,000).
So, I had this guy named Claude staying in my place who painted a picture on the wall...what was his name, dear? Oh, right, Monet. But I wanted the room painted fuchsia so I told the painters to get rid of it.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday November 04, @02:19AM
While you forfeited a chance at fleecing some bozos of their money, your contribution to the quality of art was worth it.
With Sturgeon's law, improvements are not possible or at least severely hobbled as long as worst "art" is not culled.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday November 04, @02:21AM (3 children)
People appreciate effort, skill, and an attempt to please or at least be understood. Works of art that clearly have taken no skill, time, effort, or care to create are an insult to the gallery viewer.
Clearly, I am not saying that ALL modern (or 'contemporary' if you prefer) art is insulting. I am just explaining why much of it is. Great art in the past was not all understood by everybody, but it didn't insult those who didn't understand it.
Similarly, I am not saying that any art that took ages to make is good. Boris Vallejo is an amazing draughtsman, but his works are not good art.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sN9iJCZ5Il8
Worth making a VM to access, even though youtube is utter trash.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday November 04, @02:32AM (1 child)
If only it were just modern art.
Why is it that the value of a painting that might have been painted by an old master depends very heavily on whether it is genuine or not? From an pure artistic point of view who created the art should be much less important than the quality of the art.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday November 04, @02:51AM
They're 'collectors items' instead, which means that their value depends more on historical significance. Or I should say perceived historical significance.
"Cary Grant was once told, "Every time I see you on the screen, I think, 'I wish I was Cary Grant.'" He replied, "That's just what I think!""
...
"An art dealer once went to Pablo Picasso and said, "I have a bunch of 'Picasso' canvasses that I was thinking of buying. Would you look them over and tell me which are real and which are forgeries?" Picasso obligingly began sorting the paintings into two piles. Then, as the Great Man added one particular picture to the fake pile, the dealer cried, "Wait a minute, Pablo. That's no forgery. I was visiting you the weekend you painted it." Picasso replied imperturbably, "No matter. I can fake a Picasso as well as any thief in Europe.""
Source: http://www.rawilson.com/ishtar.html
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday November 04, @02:36AM
If an 'expert' in the field can't tell "real" stuff from a toddler's scribbling, that field as a whole is worthless.
This applies to basically the whole of Postmodernism. Including:
• theatre where a play consist of guys mostly sitting for an hour, with content limited to a shout "Art! Poetry!" in the middle
• ALL modern/postmodern "art" (_not_ contemporary — actual art is widespread today — I mean the movement so named)
• so-called "science" (Sokal affair, etc)
• especially "gender studies" (“The Conceptual Penis as a Social Construct”) — serious taxpayer money goes there
• paying taxpayer money for scams like a soup can, a toilet seat, an unmade bed or a pile of bricks (with explicit orders for those moving the "artwork" that the order or shape doesn't matter)
If someone is willing to pay his own money, you're free to! Anything else would be censorship. But please don't force this crap onto kids, especially not for my taxes.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 04, @02:22AM
And, just because the emperor SAYS his clothes are beautiful, doesn't make them so. He still has a fat wrinkled ass, and a shriveled pecker, hanging out in front of everyone. The entire imperial court can be fawning over the fat bastard, but he's still uglier than an old boar hog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @02:26AM (1 child)
A friend and I inherited the contents of our older friend's house (friend died with no children or other relatives). The house is filled with postage stamps, seems that their parent collected stamps starting c.1900, there must be something over 20 000 stamps and only about a quarter are sorted into books. There are even thousands of cancelled stamps, saved from envelopes from around the world (they had a large correspondence, at one time).
How can we know that we aren't tossing away a valuable stamp? Or being hoodwinked by a dealer (or a few dealers that collude with each other)?
Other things in the house have more obvious value and can be price checked fairly easily.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 04, @02:35AM
"How can we know that we aren't tossing away a valuable stamp? Or being hoodwinked by a dealer (or a few dealers that collude with each other)?"
Research, of course. I collected coins, and that is comparatively easy. They are easy to identify, date, and grade. There are many catalogs available, listing a coin's value. Stamps take a little more work. But, if you plan to sell them, that work is a necessity.
Either work, or trust those dealers. You really don't have many other choices. Maybe you can pawn off the research on some kid with lots of time on his/her hands. You'll have to give him some real motivation to do all that work. You may even have to trust him. How can you know that he doesn't carry home a couple moderately valuable stamps every time he goes home? Gonna strip search him? YOU PEDO!!
Just do the research yourself. You'll be a better person for it.
