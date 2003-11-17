17/11/03/1726233 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 04, @05:13AM
from the cheaper-ramen dept.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has beaten market expectations with a huge jump in quarterly revenues fuelled by online shopping.
Revenues for the three months to September rose 61% on the same period a year earlier, to 55.1bn yuan ($8.3bn; £6.4bn). It also raised its revenue predictions for the full-year forecast.
Alibaba is expanding from its core online businesses to investments in supermarkets and stores. "We had an outstanding quarter," Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang said in a statement. "We are seeing the early results from our efforts to integrate online and offline with our new retail strategy".
For the July to September quarter, income from operations surged 83% from a year earlier, to 16.58bn yuan.
