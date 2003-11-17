Stories
Cable-Chomping Cockatoos Give Internet Firm a Big Bill

posted by martyb on Saturday November 04, @07:34AM
from the wait-until-you-see-what-the-cockathrees-can-do dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

Cockatoos are causing trouble for Australia's national broadband network (NBN) by chewing through cables.

The birds have been gnawing through steel-braided cables on communication towers to wear down their constantly growing beaks.

NBN said replacing power and internet cables cost A$10,000 (£5,900) apiece, but internet service had not been disrupted by the birds' activity.

The company said it would protect cable ends to prevent further damage.

"That's Australia for you. If the spiders and snakes don't get you, the cockies will," said NBN's Chedryian Bresland.

Perhaps they're former NBN customers who have been reincarnated.

