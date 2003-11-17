17/11/03/2338225 story
posted by martyb on Saturday November 04, @07:34AM
from the wait-until-you-see-what-the-cockathrees-can-do dept.
Cockatoos are causing trouble for Australia's national broadband network (NBN) by chewing through cables.
The birds have been gnawing through steel-braided cables on communication towers to wear down their constantly growing beaks.
NBN said replacing power and internet cables cost A$10,000 (£5,900) apiece, but internet service had not been disrupted by the birds' activity.
The company said it would protect cable ends to prevent further damage.
"That's Australia for you. If the spiders and snakes don't get you, the cockies will," said NBN's Chedryian Bresland.
Perhaps they're former NBN customers who have been reincarnated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @08:01AM (2 children)
Why not dig them into the ground (at least the data cables), like large parts of the rest of the world?
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Saturday November 04, @08:32AM
'cause then you'll be in wombat [wikipedia.org] territory.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday November 04, @08:52AM
They do. It's the end of connection, on communication towers (for microwave links for long distances [nbnco.com.au]) where this happens [bbci.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday November 04, @08:11AM
Well, if they'd stop buying Monster cables it'd be a lot cheaper now wouldn't it?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 04, @08:27AM
The government official beat me to the joke. They are fully self-deprecating when it comes to the inhospitality of their national penal colony and their constant struggle with Mother Nature.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday November 04, @08:28AM (1 child)
N/T (that's not Northern Territory)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday November 04, @08:34AM
Beak performance: cable-chomping birds add to NBN headaches [theguardian.com]
Polly want a broadband connection? [reuters.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @08:33AM
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-41857761 [bbc.co.uk]
