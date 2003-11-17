According to a new government report obtained by NPR, it is "extremely likely" that human activities are the "dominant cause" of global warming.

The report states that the last 115 years are "the warmest in the history of modern civilization."

The report "NCA4" is the nation's most authoritative assessment of climate science. The report's authors include experts from leading scientific agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA and the Department of Energy, as well as academic scientists.

The topline conclusion is obviously the degree to which observed global warming is human-caused, and the report pulls no punches: “Many lines of evidence demonstrate that it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century. Over the last century, there are no convincing alternative explanations supported by the extent of the observational evidence.”