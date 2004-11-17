from the puppies-and-bunnies-and-kittens...-oh-my! dept.
Fears Of A Black Market After Calif. Bans Some Commercial Breeding
California is now the first state to ban pet stores from selling animals from commercial breeders, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in October. Animal advocates say it will reduce what they claim is the needless suffering of animals like puppies, kittens, and rabbits bred for sale. But critics say it will hurt pet store owners and force consumers to go underground. The law goes effect in January 2019.
Pet industry and commercial breeders oppose the measure, as does the American Kennel Club. They say the law will make it more difficult for Californians to obtain dogs with the characteristics and traits they want, including breeds that are recommended for health considerations. However, individual breeders would still be able to sell to customers.
California 'Puppy Mill' Ban Would Also Cover Kittens and Bunnies
(Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday November 04, @05:06PM
Google something like "Italian conigilio recipe" and you'll come up with all kinds of yummy recipes for mmmm.... wrabbit!!
Mmmm.... yummy bunnies...
Kittens are too cute and have no meat, though... so you probably shouldn't eat them... :)
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Saturday November 04, @05:13PM
Not at all.
They have a saying over in Russia.:
Cat.
Head off, Tail off.
Rabbit.
Respect my Authoritah!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @05:25PM
Do you miss me now?
- Arnold
