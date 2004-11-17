Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

California Commercial Pet Breeding Law Passed, Signed

posted by martyb on Saturday November 04, @04:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the puppies-and-bunnies-and-kittens...-oh-my! dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Fears Of A Black Market After Calif. Bans Some Commercial Breeding

California is now the first state to ban pet stores from selling animals from commercial breeders, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in October. Animal advocates say it will reduce what they claim is the needless suffering of animals like puppies, kittens, and rabbits bred for sale. But critics say it will hurt pet store owners and force consumers to go underground. The law goes effect in January 2019.

Pet industry and commercial breeders oppose the measure, as does the American Kennel Club. They say the law will make it more difficult for Californians to obtain dogs with the characteristics and traits they want, including breeds that are recommended for health considerations. However, individual breeders would still be able to sell to customers.

California 'Puppy Mill' Ban Would Also Cover Kittens and Bunnies

[But what would you cover them with? ;) --martyb]

Original Submission


«  3D Printed Turtles Fool Google Image Classification Algorithm
California Commercial Pet Breeding Law Passed, Signed | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday November 04, @05:06PM (1 child)

    by drussell (2678) on Saturday November 04, @05:06PM (#592216) Journal

    [But what would you cover them with? ;) --martyb]

    Google something like "Italian conigilio recipe" and you'll come up with all kinds of yummy recipes for mmmm.... wrabbit!!

    Mmmm.... yummy bunnies...

    Kittens are too cute and have no meat, though... so you probably shouldn't eat them... :)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @05:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @05:25PM (#592221)

    Do you miss me now?

    - Arnold

(1)