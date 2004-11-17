from the load"*",8,1 dept.
Source:
Ministerial Declaration on eGovernment - the Tallinn Declaration
This marks a new political commitment at EU level on significant priorities towards ensuring high quality, user-centric digital public services for citizens and seamless cross-border public services for businesses.
And
'Tallinn declaration' commits EU to increase use of open source
"When building or rebuilding ICT systems, public services should make more use of open source software solutions, the Ministers of the European Union Member States and EFTA countries agreed in Tallinn (Estonia) on 6 October. The recommendation is part of the 'Tallinn Ministerial Declaration on eGovernment'.
By signing the Ministerial Declaration on eGovernment, the ministers agree that using open source solutions and open standards helps to avoid IT vendor lock-in. They call on public services to make their ICT solutions publicly available, and to encourage the private sector and civil society to reuse the software."
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday November 05, @03:04AM
I've met quite a lot of people who choose not to use computers. It's not that they can't afford them - one is a Sheriff's Deputy - but for various reasons they don't want to. I tell them of free programs - such as at the library - that will teach them how, but they don't want to know how.
Such people are unable to avail themselves of eGovernment. It's not that they can't use the computers at the library. It's because they don't want to.
It is because of these people that I'm planning a dead-tree collection of my essays on mental illness [warplife.com].
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @03:38AM
Them who wrote these stuff belong in the b ark, don't they?
Reply to This