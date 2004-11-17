from the I-refrain-from-commenting dept.
This week, representatives from Google, Facebook, and Twitter are appearing before House and Senate subcommittees to answer for their role in Russian manipulation during the 2016 election, and so far, the questioning has been brutal. Facebook has taken the bulk of the heat, being publicly called out by members of Congress for missing a wave of Russian activity until months after the election.
[...] The point is clear enough: if you're fighting Russian interference on social media, anonymity is a big problem. In some ways, it's the original sin, creating space for that first lie that lets trolls enter the conversation unnoticed. "Account anonymity in public provides some benefits to society, but social media companies must work immediately to confirm real humans operate accounts," Watts told the committee. "The negative effects of social bots far outweigh any benefits." It's a common insight among bot-hunters, and one that's become particularly popular amid this week's hearings.
[...] The problem is social. We're used to anonymity on the internet, particularly on the services where it's still available. It's hard to know what an anonymity backlash would mean for services like Twitter, Reddit, and 4chan — all of which are named in Watts' testimony as playing a role in Russian disinformation.
In the background, there's an even harder question: is anonymity still worth saving? It's foundational to many people's idea of the internet, but amid widespread online harassment and Facebook itself, it's come to mean less and less. Even without Russian influence campaigns, the web's online spaces are largely associated with the ugliest parts of humanity. (4chan is a prime example.) With new pressure from Congress, bot analysts, and the public, online anonymity may not have any defenders left. In the face of that, Twitter, Reddit, and others might decide a real name policy is a small price to pay for forestalling federal regulation.
Source: Russia's Social Media Meddling Could Spell the End of Online Anonymity
Previously: Russia Bans VPNs and Tor, Effective November 1
Related Stories
Russia has banned VPNs capable of circumventing website blocking, and will require users of chat apps to have a phone number associated with their accounts:
Vladimir Putin has banned virtual private networks (VPNs) and Tor in a crackdown on apps that allow access to websites prohibited in Russia. The law, signed by Mr Putin, was passed by Russia's parliament last week and will now come into force on 1 November. A second law to ban anonymous use of online messaging services will take effect on 1 January next year.
It would make it easier for the state to snoop on citizens' browsing habits, one internet security expert suggested.
The laws signed by Mr Putin are meant only to block access to "unlawful content" and not target law-abiding web users, the head of the lower house of parliament said, according to the RIA news agency.
One feature of the second law is the provision to require internet operators to restrict users' access if they are found to be distributing illegal content.
Also at Engadget, ZDNet, RT, TechCrunch, and CNET.
Related: Apple Capitulates, Removes Unlicensed VPN Apps From China App Store
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @04:38AM (2 children)
Yes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @04:48AM (1 child)
I agree, it forces people to base their perception on the content rather than use argument from authority heuristics (eg credentials). On the other hand, argument from consensus gains more power. Still I think it is good.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday November 05, @05:33AM
I don't even know who I am supposed to be anymore! When people doubt my persona on-line, it hurts me deeply. But it does not in the least affect the quality of my comments, or my submissions.
came from aris5tarcfhus..; wee probably shouldn't run it
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday November 05, @04:45AM (2 children)
Write a bot that locates message board posts that go on for hundreds of pages.
I am completely convinced that the majority of websites harbor kiddie porn. Any one site won't last long but new ones appear quickly.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @05:21AM (1 child)
Let the creeps pass around their vile trash; it's better that they keep their urges virtual.
Spend resources instead on curing malaria.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @05:24AM
If CP can't be shared somewhere then anything else can be taken down by the elites as well.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 05, @04:46AM
Typical politician's response to any perceived problem. When do they figure out that if they remove the penises of all new born babies, all crime will evaporate in about six or eight decades? Of course, there will be an immediate, if temporary increase in illicit sex . . .
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @04:56AM (1 child)
The problem is on Facebook, which doesn't have anonymity. So lets go after sites that allow it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @05:47AM
Big difference between users being anonymous, and advertisers being the same. As Deepthroat (nice nick, dude!) said, "Follow the money."
If you pay money, we want to know where to find you, because, well, you might have more of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @05:05AM
Don't let anything be wasted. Always take advantage... so let's end anonimity for the plebs. Everyone keep your papers with the teeth. Doublebonus, less talking and always identified. Oh, that means ID card for everyone is needed too. See? Always taking advantage.
Next you will hear USA hacked Russia to set up all this. Because nothing is too insane anymore. OK, OK, this case and with Putin it maybe too much, but otherwise, fucking something abroad to change something locally... perfectly possible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @05:11AM (2 children)
I'm pretty sure that a congressional ban on anonymous speech will not survive supreme court scrutiny; for many reasons.
Most immediately relevant is that any such ban can simply not reach outside the borders of the US. We recently had a story about balkanisation of the internet by national laws; supreme court recognition of this fact means that any such ban would be immediately, inherently ineffective, and consequently meet the simple test of whether it imposes a burden disproportionate with its effectiveness. More so yet because any external troublemakers (Russia! North Korea! Are you scared yet?) would simply establish whatever pseudonymous or anonymous fora they damn well pleased, and invite 4chan inhabitants onto it.
Let congress fulminate and waste their time on this. It probably does less long-term harm than anything active they'd be likely to undertake.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @05:28AM
But I think that the citizenry of the United States have shown themselves fully incompetent as to the legal and philosophical nature of their country. And now thanks to the polarization of Americans into extremely antagonistic left and right factions, the legal framework of the country is finally suceptable to the corrosion of its founding liberties that had been intended all along.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday November 05, @05:29AM
I don't remember the case as it was a long time ago.
Someone distributed an anonymous political pamphlet. They were charged under a law that required the disclosure of who paid for the pamphlet. SCOTUS ruled that the charge violated the first amendment.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Sunday November 05, @05:21AM
Banning anonymity would last two seconds before congressmen realized it would mean they couldn't cyberstalk their interns anymore.
Washington DC delenda est.
