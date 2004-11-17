Microsoft Developer @msdevUK: Did you know that 40% of #VirtualMachines in #Azure are running #Linux? #FutureDecoded #Dev

That stat is courtesy of a tweet on Oct. 31 from the Microsoft Developer UK account. The tweet, hashtagged as #FutureDecoded, seemingly is connected to information that Microsoft officials shared at the company's conference in London today.

Community Manager Brian Byrne (@BrianLinuxing) retweeted the Microsoft Developer UK tweet, adding: "Only 40%? Come on! Its more than that:)."

Previously, the most recent stat on how many VMs in Azure are running Linux dates back to June 2016, when Microsoft officials said nearly one in three Azure virtual machines were running Linux.