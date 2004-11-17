from the how-many-are-running-BSD? dept.
Is this a real representation of how many computers run Linux vs. Microsoft now?
Microsoft Developer @msdevUK: Did you know that 40% of #VirtualMachines in #Azure are running #Linux? #FutureDecoded #Dev
That stat is courtesy of a tweet on Oct. 31 from the Microsoft Developer UK account. The tweet, hashtagged as #FutureDecoded, seemingly is connected to information that Microsoft officials shared at the company's conference in London today.
Community Manager Brian Byrne (@BrianLinuxing) retweeted the Microsoft Developer UK tweet, adding: "Only 40%? Come on! Its more than that:)."
Previously, the most recent stat on how many VMs in Azure are running Linux dates back to June 2016, when Microsoft officials said nearly one in three Azure virtual machines were running Linux.
Or are companies and developers using Azure to test the Linux waters?
(Score: 3, Informative) by rylyeh on Saturday November 04, @07:31PM
I worked on the project (Python/C) all OSS(MIT license though). Linux VM's track slightly behind the curve for new features, but they run bat-shit fast compared to using WDZ VM's. 😁 FreeBSD is also available.
“can’t git away . . . draws ye . . . ye know summ’at’s comin’, but ’tain’t no use. . . .”
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday November 04, @08:00PM
Does Microsoft Office run faster in Windows operating systems? Yes, it does.
(Score: 1) by rylyeh on Saturday November 04, @08:22PM
True, oh intoxicated one!
Few of those using the VM's in Azure are using them for remote terminals. Lot's of servers, though.
👽
👽
“can’t git away . . . draws ye . . . ye know summ’at’s comin’, but ’tain’t no use. . . .”
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday November 04, @08:47PM
I wouldn't know. Please continue to speak of your knowledge and wisdom! The world is listening.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Saturday November 04, @08:14PM
So Captain Obvious notices the back end of the Internet runs on Linux. (And counting Android and settop boxes, a majority of the end points too.) Azure is about the only place people would host Windows and even there they are barely half the machines running. The only sites hosted on Windows are parked domains for squatters and slaves to Microsoft who are terrified of their vengeance if they migrate. Yea, we have all known this for years. Now Netcraft confirms it, Windows Server is dying. After two decades of effort, a showing of 7.28% and tied with "other" in a count of active domains is best described as "legacy tech" at this point.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday November 04, @08:28PM
I wonder how many of those Windows servers on the Internet reported by Netcraft, if not running a massive domain parking network are running Exchange/OWA?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @08:20PM
From a reliable anonymous source within the company, that windows didnt scale well enough to pull this off, and the entire Azure infrastructure is actually just a boatload of containers running on FreeBSD hosts.
(Score: 1) by rylyeh on Saturday November 04, @08:33PM
They are using CoreOS [coreos.com] - which hosts the Fabric controller containers. Sorry no BSD. (McDonald's is reputed to use BSD for their cloud infrastructure - but you didn't hear that from me 😈)
I heard (before I quit for another reason) that the new CoreOS would be based upon MSFT's Linux kernel.
Ha, no SystemD there either!
“can’t git away . . . draws ye . . . ye know summ’at’s comin’, but ’tain’t no use. . . .”
