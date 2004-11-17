from the in-my-days-it-was-cobol dept.
On Stack Overflow Jobs, you can create your own Developer Story to showcase your achievements and advance your career. One option you have when creating a Developer Story is to add tags you would like to work with or would not like to work with:
[...] The most disliked languages, by a fairly large margin, are Perl, Delphi, and VBA. They're followed by PHP, Objective-C, Coffeescript, and Ruby. On our team we're certainly happy to see that R is the least disliked programming language, relative to the number of people who liked it.
[...] Generally there is a relationship between a tag's growth and how often it's disliked. Almost everything disliked by more than 3% of stories mentioning it is shrinking in Stack Overflow traffic (except for the quite polarizing VBA, which is steady or slightly growing). And the least-disliked tags— R, Rust, Typescript and Kotlin— are all among the fast-growing tags (Typescript and Kotlin growing so quickly they had to be truncated in the plot).
Hate away, guys, you just make my skills and willingness to write perl more valuable.
Source: What Are the Most Disliked Programming Languages?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Sunday November 05, @06:11AM
Indeed. Putting it in context, Stackoverflow is frequented by frantic, copy-pasta tech bros. The survey data is extracted from that population.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 05, @06:14AM
J _ _ _ _ _ r i p _?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Sunday November 05, @06:32AM (2 children)
The more interesting data would be the most hated language only by those who actually know and have seriously used that language. And by that, I don't mean they have read a tutorial, looked at a program and maybe wrote a hello world in it. I mean they have written a substantial amount of code in that language. If after that, they still hate it, then it may tell something.
Also, note that "I don't want to program in that language" does not necessarily mean "I hate that language". It can also mean "there are not enough tools for that language" or "the existing implementations for this language are buggy and/or slow" or even "the only implementation of this language is on a platform I dislike" or "the language is from a vendor I don't want to support".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @06:52AM
Everyone who doesn't know it hates it. Some people who didn't get the benefit of NeXT/Apple's longstanding ABI compatibility also hated it, but many others thought it was a far superior alternative to C++ with much better ABI compatibility (assuming the same runtime library/base classes.)
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday November 05, @07:08AM
As you say: serious experience is necessary to really judge a language. I have written a *lot* of VB5 and VB6. For their time, I submit that they were excellent choices. Today, I would choose something else. VB wasn't elegant, but it was very well supported in Visual Studio, and it was very solid.
Note VB within Office is a completely different situation.
