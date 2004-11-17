from the designer-genes dept.
CRISPR-Cas9 has been widely heralded as one of the most important scientific developments of recent years, thanks to its capacity to make edits to the human genome. Now, a more precise version of the tool has been developed by a team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard.
[...] Sometimes, only one base pair in a length of DNA is abnormal in some way – this is called a point mutation, and it accounts for 32,000 of the 50,000 changes in the human genome that have been associated with diseases. A study published in Nature looked at changing an A base into a G; w process that could address around half of those mutations.
[...] "Standard genome-editing methods, including the use of CRISPR-Cas9, make double-stranded breaks in DNA, which is especially useful when the goal is to insert or delete DNA bases," said David Liu, who led the research, speaking to the MIT Technology Review. "But when the goal is to simply fix a point mutation, base editing offers a more efficient and cleaner solution."
This project isn't necessarily a replacement for the CRISPR – it's a different tool that allows for a different kind of edit to be made. The results could have a profound impact on the effect that hereditary diseases can have on people's lives.
Source: https://futurism.com/crispr-can-now-be-used-to-edit-individual-bases/
Programmable base editing of A•T to G•C in genomic DNA without DNA cleavage (DOI: 10.1038/nature24644) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @10:59AM (2 children)
last i read implied that the tool could produce somewhat accidental changes elsewhere in the genome; are we truly at a point where people can replace individual bases without affecting anything else now?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 05, @11:09AM (1 child)
It seems like the accuracy/precision is going up all the time.
Nonviral CRISPR-Gold Editing Technique Fixes Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Mutation in Mice [soylentnews.org]
Optogenetics + CRISPR, Using Light to Control Genome Editing [addgene.org]
The study described in the summary is another such advance:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @11:21AM
thanks for fishing out these related links. this is becoming really impressive.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday November 05, @11:32AM (1 child)
So, all your bases belong to CRISPR?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 05, @11:43AM
CRISPR's gonna cut ya, man! CRISPR's a blade man, man!
