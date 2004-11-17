Stories
Runic Games, Studio Behind Torchlight and Hob, Shuts Down

takyon writes:

Runic Games, a Seattle-area game studio which developed the Diablo-inspired Torchlight series and its latest title Hob, has been shut down by its Chinese parent company Perfect World Entertainment:

Runic Games, the studio behind Torchlight, Torchlight II, and Hob, has been shut down. In a statement published on its official website studio head Marsh Lefler confirmed the news and thanked fans for their support.

[...] For fans of the Torchlight series, Lefler said there "will be some news coming" and he also noted that "community and multiplayer services will keep running even after the studio's lights go off."

[...] Runic is the second studio to be shuttered by its parent company, Chinese publisher Perfect World Entertainment. Motiga, the developer of Gigantic, announced its closure shortly before Runic. In a statement to Kotaku, Perfect World Entertainment said Motiga "has reduced the staff of its studio" but its game "will continue to be available on our platforms." With regards to Runic, it said the decision was part of "the company's continued strategy to focus on online games as a service."

If you like the Diablo games, I'd suggest trying out Torchlight I/II (Windows, OS X, Linux) or Path of Exile (Windows and Xbox One).

