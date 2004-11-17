from the good-trips dept.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia and the University of Alabama analyzed data from more than 480,000 people who responded to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which is administered by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The goal was to study the correlation between Americans who have used psychedelics and past criminal behavior.
The researchers' results, which were published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, indicate that "lifetime" psychedelic use was associated with a decrease in the chances of someone having committed theft, assault, property crime, or other violent crime in the past year. Though the results were based on information that participants voluntarily provided.
Respondents who admitted to being longtime hallucinogen users had a 27 percent lower chance of having committed larceny and 22 percent lower chance of having committed a violent crime in the past 12 months. The study found that other illicit drugs were actually associated with increased odds of committing the same offenses.
"More research is needed to figure out what factors underlie these effects," Zach Walsh, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia and a co-author of the paper, told Science Daily. "But the experiences of unity, positivity, and transcendence that characterize the psychedelic experience may have lasting benefits that translate into real-world consequences."
Source: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/vb3ea9/people-who-take-psychedelics-are-less-likely-to-commit-violent-crimes-study-says-vgtrn
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday November 05, @10:41PM (1 child)
Haw, I love you fellows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 05, @10:54PM
So being fueled by pure ethanol you must be America's #1 Most Wanted! Shows how far we've fallen :(
...but could it solve the LSD problem?
...but could it solve the LSD problem?
Burn down the DEA.
Burn down the DEA.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday November 05, @11:35PM
Bad solution. Just feed them LSD. You too seem to have some problems with aggression.
Actually, you know what? Make a weekly LSD trip compulsory for the whole US.
DEA may help with... mmm, can't be "enforcement" after they took their dose, can they? Ok then... DEA may help with compassionate assistance to make you compliant with the rules.
(Score: 2) by Post-Nihilist on Sunday November 05, @10:54PM
drugs users with a moderate (like once or twice a month) psychedelic consumption are usually emphatic and self conscious, it kind of hard to be a violent criminal when your violence is magnified back to you. 2C-E is particularly good at bringing your problem so close to your face that you only have 2 choices : suffering throught a 8 hours long technicolor bad trip or spending a few hours to make a plan to address the problematics parts of your life shown to you until you enjoy a technicolor bliss for the remaining 6hr
You have to take Hunter S Thompson levels of psychédéliques drugs and even then you have to drink like there is no tomorrow to be a psychadelical asshole.
Be like us, be different, be a nihilist!!!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday November 05, @11:56PM
I dunno, man. Cheech and Chong got pretty violent...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Au3TcbqFjco [youtube.com]
Earache, my eye...gotta go snort some Drano, now, man.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
