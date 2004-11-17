17/11/04/1415231 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 04, @11:13PM
from the Clyde's-cousin dept.
from the Clyde's-cousin dept.
http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-41848816
Scientists who have been puzzling for years over the genetic "peculiarity" of a tiny population of orangutans in Sumatra have finally concluded that they are a new species to science.
The apes in question were only reported to exist after an expedition into the remote mountain forests there in 1997.
Since then, a research project has unpicked their biological secret.
The species has been named the Tapanuli orangutan - a third species in addition to the Bornean and Sumatran.
New Species of Orangutan Discovered | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 04, @11:51PM
Those Indonesians will have a new Orangutan to capture for their eccentric brothel! :)
Reply to This