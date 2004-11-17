Stories
New Species of Orangutan Discovered

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 04, @11:13PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-41848816

Scientists who have been puzzling for years over the genetic "peculiarity" of a tiny population of orangutans in Sumatra have finally concluded that they are a new species to science.

The apes in question were only reported to exist after an expedition into the remote mountain forests there in 1997.

Since then, a research project has unpicked their biological secret.

The species has been named the Tapanuli orangutan - a third species in addition to the Bornean and Sumatran.

