Diehard fans turn virtual teen singer into Japanese mega-star
She wears extremely short skirts, sports blue pigtails to her knees and has the boundless energy of a playful puppy. During her 10-year career, she's released more than 100,000 songs in a variety of languages and opened shows for Lady Gaga. And yet Hatsune Miku, who boasts 2.5 million Facebook followers, doesn't actually exist — at least not in the typical way we think of a flesh-and-blood diva. Miku is a computer-simulated pop star created more than a decade ago by Hiroyuki Ito, CEO of Crypton Future Media in Sapporo, Japan.
A virtual music star, driven by fans and voice-synthesis software. Here's a sample video, if you're curious. I can't judge the voice, since I don't speak japanese, but the animation is remarkably good.
takyon: Wikipedia for Hatsune Miku and Vocaloid. Have some fun with Miku! meme (YTP version. Warning: Gets LOUD).
News? Maybe not. However, you're on the right track:
- The Ultimate Escapism
- Logitech is experimenting with a keyboard built for virtual reality
- Virtual reality could be the answer to treating phantom pain (Opioids Haven't Solved Chronic Pain. Maybe Virtual Reality Can)
- VR developers pivot to location-based entertainment
- Watch J-Pop Dance Trio Perfume's Virtual Reality Music Video Ad for Panasonic
- All hail the Godbot: In Silicon Valley artificial intelligence isn't just king, it's literally a new religion
- Sex Robot Samantha Will Free Humanity From Work, Says Its Creator (Sex robot creator claims demand is so high he wants to start mass producing Samantha heads)
Related: Rapper Chief Keef to Use "Hologram" to Perform For Benefit Concert
The Robot Rock Band, Want to Build a Vocalist
Gatebox: Your New Holographic AI Assistant "Waifu"
Related Stories
"Hologram" technology featuring the Pepper's ghost illusion is becoming a recurring gimmick in concerts, protests, and political rallies. The technique has been used to stage a "holographic" protest in Spain, and was used by current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appear live simultaneously in 53 locations in 2012, and 88 in 2014. In the concert business, it was used to display a virtual projection of deceased rapper Tupac Shakur at the 2012 Coachella Festival, as well as a similar posthumous projection of Michael Jackson at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Now rapper Chief Keef will reportedly utilize a semitruck modified by HologramUSA to deliver a benefit concert in Chicago from a soundstage in Beverly Hills, California this Friday. The benefit concert is intended to raise money for the families of Keef's friend and fellow rapper Marvin Carr, who was killed in a drive-by shooting, and Dillan Harris, a toddler killed when the suspects crashed into a bus stop. Why not go to Chicago in person? Because Chief Keef, also known as Keith Cozart, has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
According to Hackaday the robot rock band Compressorhead are planning to build a (robot) Lead Vocalist and produce their first original album.
Animatronic bands playing to pre-recorded background music are Chuck-E-Cheesy. Compressorhead, in contrast, slays it. We don’t know if it’s the fact that they’re actually playing real instruments “live” or if it’s just that the folks behind the scenes are really brilliant MIDI programmers, but Compressorhead sounds really good.
The kickstarter page, set up to support this effort, goes into a little more detail on the plans for the project:
We, being Frank, Markus and Stock, are fulltime artists. What we love, is to build party machines and let them rock. Now we want Compressorhead to be the first Robot Band to record an original album. Together with the Canadian music-legend John Wright (of NomeansNo & The Hanson Brothers) we are producing fantastic new songs for our Rocking Robot Band.
The official Compressorhead page has yet more background and video clips of the band in action, such as this YouTube video of a 2014 performance.
The future is apparently here. And it's creepier than we ever imagined—even when we were playing around with tethering Teddy Ruxpin to the Internet. A Japanese company called Vinclu ("a company that makes crazy things and supports crazy people") is now taking pre-orders from Japan and the United States for a new interactive, artificial-intelligence driven home automation system. Called Gatebox, the new Internet-of-Things product takes Amazon's Alexa, Google Home, Spike Jonze's film Her , and the "holographic" anime characters of Vocaloid concerts to their unified natural conclusion.
Wait, what?
Gatebox, priced at ¥321,840 (about $2,700 US), is squarely targeted at young lonely salarymen and all brands of anime-obsessed otaku—promising the experience of "living with your favorite character." The size of a home coffee-maker, with a footprint no larger than a sheet of A4 printer paper, the device's main feature is a clear projection tube that displays a computer-animated avatar for the AI's "character." Vinclu apparently is planning multiple possible personalities for Gatebox—which, as part of the device's backstory, is a gateway to the dimension the character lives in.
A company like this could release the first strong AI product (kawaii slave?).
Beginner's definition of "waifu" for the uninitiated.
Update: Another article indicates that "[There's also] HDMI and PC inputs to allow the owner to make their own modifications and create their own characters."
