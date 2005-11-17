from the EUV-from-above dept.
NASA: Ozone hole smallest it's been since 1988
NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have been monitoring the ozone hole since it was first discovered in 1985. The agencies use satellites, weather balloons and ground-based instruments to study and track the hole. The ozone hole changes throughout the year and reached its 2017 peak size on Sept. 11 at the end of the region's wintertime.
Scientists weren't surprised by the size of the hole this year. "This is what we would expect to see given the weather conditions in the Antarctic stratosphere," says Paul A. Newman, a scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. NASA cites warmer global temperatures as a factor in reducing the hole.
But don't get too excited. NASA says the smaller hole "is due to natural variability and not a signal of rapid healing." The ozone hole still covered 7.6 million square miles (nearly 20 million square kilometers), or over two and a half times the size of Australia. Still, scientists are optimistic about the ozone hole eventually healing over time.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday November 06, @08:30AM (1 child)
Just like it being too hot, or too cold, or too much arctic ice, or not enough arctic ice....
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @08:33AM
If you read the summary, you will notice that is the case.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @08:30AM (1 child)
of environmentalist action. And it was so despite industry resisting and the Reagan administration. Interesting read https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozone_depletion#Public_policy [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday November 06, @08:59AM
Unemployment is down to 4.1%, lowest in 17 years. 1.5 million new jobs created since I took office. Highest stock market ever, up $5.4 trillion. Ozone hole down to 7.6 million square miles, smallest in 29 years. I think nobody knows our complex economy & environment better than I do, maybe in the history of the world, which is why I'm the only one who could truly fix both. #TRUMP2020 🇺🇸
Reply to This
Parent