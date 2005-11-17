Stories
Ozone Layer Hole at its Smallest Size Since 1988

posted by takyon on Monday November 06, @08:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the EUV-from-above dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

NASA: Ozone hole smallest it's been since 1988

NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have been monitoring the ozone hole since it was first discovered in 1985. The agencies use satellites, weather balloons and ground-based instruments to study and track the hole. The ozone hole changes throughout the year and reached its 2017 peak size on Sept. 11 at the end of the region's wintertime.

Scientists weren't surprised by the size of the hole this year. "This is what we would expect to see given the weather conditions in the Antarctic stratosphere," says Paul A. Newman, a scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. NASA cites warmer global temperatures as a factor in reducing the hole.

But don't get too excited. NASA says the smaller hole "is due to natural variability and not a signal of rapid healing." The ozone hole still covered 7.6 million square miles (nearly 20 million square kilometers), or over two and a half times the size of Australia. Still, scientists are optimistic about the ozone hole eventually healing over time.

  • (Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday November 06, @08:30AM (1 child)

    by Entropy (4228) on Monday November 06, @08:30AM (#592929)

    Just like it being too hot, or too cold, or too much arctic ice, or not enough arctic ice....

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @08:33AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @08:33AM (#592931)

      If you read the summary, you will notice that is the case.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @08:30AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @08:30AM (#592930)

    of environmentalist action. And it was so despite industry resisting and the Reagan administration. Interesting read https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozone_depletion#Public_policy [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday November 06, @08:59AM

      by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 06, @08:59AM (#592938) Homepage Journal

      Unemployment is down to 4.1%, lowest in 17 years. 1.5 million new jobs created since I took office. Highest stock market ever, up $5.4 trillion. Ozone hole down to 7.6 million square miles, smallest in 29 years. I think nobody knows our complex economy & environment better than I do, maybe in the history of the world, which is why I'm the only one who could truly fix both. #TRUMP2020 🇺🇸

