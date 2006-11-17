from the oh-shit dept.
A couple of the people deciding the fate of new emojis in the Unicode standards are upset over the latest pile of crap:
The argument over the emoji is between developers working with the Emoji Subcommittee of the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit corporation that develops, maintains and promotes software internationalization standards. The committee is currently considering implementing a number of new emojis next year, but the frowning poo emoji alone has caused some members to become rather upset.
According to documents obtained by Buzzfeed, objections have been made on the grounds that the proposed emoji is a poor choice. "Organic waste isn't cute ... It is bad enough that the [Emoji Subcommittee] came up with it, but it beggars belief that the [Unicode Technical Committee] actually approved it ... The idea that our 5 committees would sanction further cute graphic characters based on this should embarrass absolutely everyone who votes yes on such an excrescence," one person wrote. "Will we have a CRYING PILE OF POO next? PILE OF POO WITH TONGUE STICKING OUT? PILE OF POO WITH QUESTION MARKS FOR EYES? PILE OF POO WITH KARAOKE MIC?"
Another person wrote, "I'm concerned that this character will open the floodgates for an open-ended set of PILE OF POO emoji with emotions, such as CRYING PILE OF POO, PILE OF POO WITH LOOK OF TRIUMPH, PILE OF POO SCREAMING IN FEAR, etc. Is there really any need to add a range of emotions to PILE OF POO? I personally think that changing PILE OF POO to a de facto SMILING PILE OF POO was wrong, but adding F|FROWNING PILE OF POO as a counterpart is even worse. If this is accepted then there will be no neutral, expressionless PILE OF POO, so at least a PILE OF POO WITH NO FACE would be required to be encoded to restore some balance."
I linked the Unicode 11 emoji candidates last time, but did not notice Frowning Pile Of Poo. This could be solved if they allowed any emoji to be used as a modifier for another emoji. Bar Of Soap + Frowning Pile Of Poo = Frowning Clean Pile of Poo or Frowning Poo-Covered Bar of Soap.
Also at Boing Boing.
Previously: Apple's New iPhone X will let You Control the Poo Emoji with Your Face
Google CEO Drops Everything to Fix Cheeseburger Emoji
Related Stories
The $999 iPhone X costs more than many laptops. Among the changes in store is the ability to project face movements onto emoji.
Apple's new iPhone X will allow users to do something we never dared dream would be possible with a handheld device.
It lets you take control of the poo emoji with your own face.
That's right, the animated pile of excrement, which is among the most popular methods of communication for millennials, can be controlled with the tech giant's new Face ID feature.
The fine article has an example of animoji demonstrated at an Apple conference.
Check YouTube for an example of the Face2Face algorithm — published on Mar 17, 2016 — where real-time face movement is projected onto George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump.
The cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji is in the WRONG PLACE and that is problematic:
Responding to criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he would take a look at the issue immediately. "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" Pichai tweeted.
Pichai was responding to author Thomas Baekdal, who pointed out the difference in cheese placement between Apple's and Google's cheeseburger emojis. "I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, which Apple puts on top," Baekdal tweeted.
The tweet ignited a debate about where the different ingredients of a cheeseburger belong. Among all the different cheeseburger emoji variants offered by various tech companies, Google's is the only version to place the cheese below the meat, according to images of cheeseburger emojis from Apple, Google, Samsung, Facebook and others, as seen on Emojipedia. It's generally accepted that cheeseburger cheese should be placed directly on the meat patty for optimal melting.
🍔🍕🍖🍗🍟🍩 🏃💨 🇺🇸 💩🚽
Unicode 11 emoji candidates, scheduled for June 2018.
Also at Brisbane Times and New Zealand Herald.
Previously: Tweet Emoji 4 Pizza: #Epitome of #Convenience
38 New Emojis to be Introduced in 2016
Unicode Considering 67 New Emoji for 2016
Unicode 9.0 Serves up Bacon Emoji, 71 others, and Six New Scripts
Apple Urged to Rethink Gun Emoji Change
Unicode 10.0's New Emojis
Apple's New iPhone X will let You Control the Poo Emoji with Your Face
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Monday November 06, @11:15AM (1 child)
"...should embarrass absolutely everyone..."
I agree, definitely. Emoji should embarrass the entire committee, not just poop-emoji, but all of them. They should not exist in Unicode, period.
Get off my lawn.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @11:37AM
Something something convert documents to and from unicode lovelessly.
Something mumble extant documents using such characters something something definition of language?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @11:16AM
who the hell is giving money to these people?
If I do give money to the EFF and GNU this year, I will first check whether or not they are part of this unicode consortium.
if they are, I will not be giving them any money.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 06, @11:16AM
I want to see a "grave pile of poo" and an "acute pile of poo"
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @11:32AM (1 child)
Will it have racial specific colors? A single piece of poo doesn't represent all races, it's racist!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @11:39AM
For whites, there's no poo, there's only trash.
You need to eat first to be able to poo and the whites haven't had a job to feed themselves for ages.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by lx on Monday November 06, @11:39AM
In protest I'm drawing a cock and balls.
🐓⚽⚾🏀🏐🎾
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by chromas on Monday November 06, @11:45AM
Did they JUST ASSUME my poo's EMOTION?!
Poo glyph support is inadequate until we can use combining expression glyphs and colors. I should be able to express my poo's race just like the recent face icons.
No need to waste time completing support for East Asian languages; I need to ironically tweet my bowel status with an extra 140 characters.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Bethany.Saint on Monday November 06, @11:51AM
We need animal poo emoji too! Dog poo for every day annoyances, Elephant poo for when the crap is really piling up. Monkey poo for when the shit hits the wall. We are being denied our fully formed poo related imagery.
Reply to This