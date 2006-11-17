from the "tomorrow"-give-or-take-nine-months dept.
Richard Paulson, President of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, has said that transgender women could give birth as soon as "tomorrow" using donated wombs:
Those born with male assigned sex organs cannot conceive children biologically; however, this may soon change, at least according to one fertility expert. Transgender women—those who were assigned male at birth—could give birth as early as "tomorrow," Richard Paulson, an obstetrician-gynecologist and the president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, said, according to The Telegraph. Thanks to advances in transgender medicine, donated wombs may be able to help transgender women conceive on their own, Paulson said during the society's annual conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Since at least 1999, transgender men have successfully given birth to healthy children, The Washington Post [archive] reports. More recently, Trystan Reese, a transgender man and his partner Biff Chaplow, gave birth to a healthy child last August. Despite their successes, the process is much more complex for transgender women. Primarily because a man's pelvis is a different shape than a woman's, making the birth much more complicated. Still, Paulson insists that it's possible, but notes the birth must be conducted via cesarean section.
"There would be additional challenges, but I don't see any obvious problem that would preclude it," Paulson said. "I personally suspect there are going to be trans women who are going to want to have a uterus and will likely get the transplant."
Only eight children have been born worldwide to mothers (born female) who had a uterine transplant, with the first such birth occurring in 2014. As we have reported, the first attempted uterine transplant in the U.S. failed last year.
Here's a 2016 article on the topic at Scientific American, which notes that surrogacy (which can have its own problems) is illegal in some countries. The article raises the question of unnecessary risks to the patient, as well as unknown risks posed to the fetus by a "potentially unstable biological environment" modulated by hormone treatments.
Not mentioned: the prospect of creating an artificial embryo using the DNA of two biological men, which is expected to be possible imminently (predicted by researchers two years ago to be available in 2017). Since men have both an X and Y sex chromosome, they should be able to have either a son or a daughter using such a technique.
If an artificial womb is developed in the future and it has a lesser chance of causing complications than a traditional pregnancy, would it be unethical for a woman to conceive a child naturally? Fetal lambs have been grown for up to four weeks in an artificial womb, so we may get an answer in the coming decades.
Also at the Sacremento Bee.
Related Stories
Two Soylentils wrote in about the failure of the United States' first attempted uterus transplant:
Uterine Transplant Fails
The Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, has embarked upon a programme of uterine transplantation, with surgeries planned on a total of ten patients. The first recipient, however, has suffered an unspecified "sudden complication" and the transplanted uterus, which was obtained from a cadaver, has been removed.
The first uterine transplant, which was unsuccessful, was performed in 1931. This was the first time the procedure had been attempted in the United States, where it is still considered experimental.
coverage:
- People
- Daily Mail
- The Dallas Morning News blog
- CNN
- Business Insider
- NBC News
- ABC News
- The Washington Post
- New York Times
- Reuters
[Continues.]
Various news outlets are reporting on work published in Nature Communications (open, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15112) (DX) on:
[...] a system that incorporates a pumpless oxygenator circuit connected to the fetus of a lamb via an umbilical cord interface that is maintained within a closed 'amniotic fluid' circuit that closely reproduces the environment of the womb. [...] fetal lambs that are developmentally equivalent to the extreme premature human infant can be physiologically supported in this extra-uterine device for up to 4 weeks.
Coverage:
Related stories:
Scientists Keep Human Embryos Alive Longer Outside of the Womb
Prematurely Born Lambs Kept Alive With Artificial External Placenta - Human Babies Could be Next
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday November 06, @02:28PM (1 child)
If they move to artificial wombs, though, there won't be any placenta to eat [wikipedia.org].
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 06, @02:41PM
You can just grow that from scratch.
Organs Made to Order [smithsonianmag.com]
Scientists Produce The Most Realistic Lab-Grown Liver Tissue Yet [sciencealert.com]
Cargill, Bill Gates, Richard Branson Backed Memphis Meats Expects Meat From Cells in Stores by 2021 [soylentnews.org]
You could grow the placenta in the shape of a nice steak, and you could use the desired woman's DNA to get your favorite flavor of placenta.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @02:42PM (1 child)
Mice must be humans.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 06, @02:59PM
With extensive modification - but not necessarily genetic modification - men could gestate a child and give birth to it.
It also looks likely that machines (no gender, not a life form) will be able to gestate a child and give birth to it. Humans and other organisms are just biological machines, so no surprise there.
So while you have taken this opportunity to subtly snipe at transgendered people, the real conclusion is that women are about to be made obsolete. We will also be able to make eggs and fertilized embryos synthetically from a digital DNA sequence. And while donated female DNA will probably be involved in the initial years, that could be made superfluous by reference genomes and modifications done by a computer. You could theoretically write the "code" yourself base pair by base pair, but it would be much easier to select various pre-written and scientifically understood modifications.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday November 06, @02:50PM
Just because something is possible, doesn't make it sensible. Uterus transplant, heavy drugs to avoid rejection, pregnancy with the foetus exposed to those drugs, and at serious risk in case of rejection. What could go wrong?
The parent who would do this is (imho) placing their personal ego above the welfare of the child.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This