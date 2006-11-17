from the Retaliation?-or-Post-hoc-ergo-propter-hoc? dept.
DNAinfo and Gothamist Are Shut Down After Vote to Unionize
A week ago, reporters and editors in the combined newsroom of DNAinfo and Gothamist, two of New York City's leading digital purveyors of local news, celebrated victory in their vote to join a union.
On Thursday, they lost their jobs, as Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade who owned the sites, shut them down.
At 5 p.m., a post went up on the sites from Mr. Ricketts announcing the decision. He praised them for reporting "tens of thousands of stories that have informed, impacted and inspired millions of people." But he added, "DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure."
[...] in the financially daunting era of digital journalism, there has been no tougher nut to crack than making local news profitable, a lesson Mr. Ricketts, who lost money every month of DNAinfo's existence, is just the latest to learn. In New York City, the nation's biggest media market, established organizations such as The Village Voice, The Wall Street Journal and The Daily News have slashed staff or withdrawn from street-level reporting. The Voice stopped publishing its print edition in September.
Joe Ricketts, TD Ameritrade founder, billionaire, and father of Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, shut down the local news network of DNAinfo and Gothamist sites today, a week after the writers voted to unionize.
[...] With the sites' articles functionally locked, the reported 115 newly jobless writers now have no clips [to which they can refer potential employers] as they search for work.
Deadspin has scathing comments about Ricketts's explanation for his action.
Angelenos hoping to read the latest local reporting from LAist.com [on November 2] were instead greeted by a letter from the news site's CEO, announcing he had shuttered the parent media company and all of its local news sites.
[...] [Ricketts bought news company DNAinfo in 2010 and, in March 2017, DNAinfo] purchased Gothamist, which ran news sites in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.
[...] Julia Wick, editor-in-chief at LAist, [...] said she and her Los Angeles team supported the New York staff's decision to unionize. Originally, she said, all five Gothamist sites planned to join the union, but the Chicago newsroom dropped out, ending the collective effort.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 07, @12:17AM (15 children)
This is a prime example of what is wrong with modern day unions. They are not the workers' advocates they are supposed to be but rather parasites. Any fool should know better than to say "we want more" when the owner is already losing money but modern unions do not care if the industry their workers labor for is thriving or not. They're exclusively about collective greed even at the expense of their own existence.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by urza9814 on Tuesday November 07, @12:38AM (5 children)
Or perhaps this shows exactly why the owner was losing money. The union specifically said they weren't after money, they were after more control over the general operations. And the owner specifically said he was shutting down because he wants to be the only one in control. No wonder he can't put out a product that the general public is actually interested in...who wants to read a paper that only carries the opinions of some out of touch billionaire?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BK on Tuesday November 07, @12:42AM (1 child)
Fair enough. But why would a billionaire want to pay people to spout stupid opinions? Especially if they aren't even his stupid opinions?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday November 07, @12:58AM
To please those pursuing the ultimate level for free expression of stupid opinions (and feed them ads).
Yes, the competition from Twitter and Facebook has been fierce but, while still maintaining peak stupidity, they stepped some notches down from the free expression lately.
Not much, though, a certain orange person can still use them for his stupid opinions.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 07, @12:58AM
I've heard that from unions before. It's never been true except for the immediate present which lasts until about a day after they get what they're currently asking for.
Regardless, asking for creative control was even more foolish. A person might operate at a loss for a while to get their side of things out there; there's no way in hell they're going to without that ability.
At the end of the day, it was Ricketts paying for everything, so it's entirely up to him. You want your own soapbox, put your own money on the line. You want to get paid to work at someone else's, you say what they tell you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @01:03AM
In this case, the union was no better than a common thug forcing a 'partnership' when an owner can't pay the 'protection' money. Were I in the owner's shoes, I do the same thing.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday November 07, @01:24AM
Well they now have that. They have all their free time to control their own company any way they want to.
Of course the product they were delivering apparently never quite brought in enough money to cover their salary or commissions or what ever, so they may find things a bit rough for a while without daddy warbucks around to pay them in spite of the fact they have no following.
But this is exactly the way its supposed to work. Don't like the way the company is run, you got choices. Buy the company, form your own company, or just walk away.
These are glorified bloggers we are talking about. Hardly an irreplaceable commodity. Not like steel workers or journeyman plumbers or electricians.
And the published rags we are talking about apparently are of the same caliber. Fishwrappers nobody cares about or heard of.
Why all this socialist angst over union members that over played their hand? You win some, you lose some.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NewNic on Tuesday November 07, @12:50AM (2 children)
The fact that he has chosen to shut down the archives suggests that his action has little to do with money and everything to do with sending a message.
In other words, his decision to shut the websites down is rooted in ideology, not business.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 07, @01:01AM
Nah. See above. He was likely just willing to accept burning through some cash for a while to get his views aired. If the employees weren't willing to do so anymore though, there's no point in keeping the sites open.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday November 07, @01:30AM
Nonsense. He owns the content, and can do with it what he wants.
Look, I absolutely guarantee that if he continued to run the archives, people (like you) would be bemoaning the fact he was still profiting from people he fired.
He did the right thing, in fact its the only honorable thing.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday November 07, @12:58AM (5 children)
Before he bought the sites, were they making money? If so, what happened? Maybe they weren't making enough money for his tastes...
Anyway, by shutting them down, he should lose all copyright, etc protection over them, and maybe the hardware too.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 07, @01:02AM (4 children)
Now you're just grasping at straws out of spite. They were his businesses. He owned them. He can shut them down whenever he likes and there is and should be fuck all anyone can do about it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday November 07, @01:09AM (3 children)
Maybe, maybe not.
If there is a model those sites can make money. one can expect the sites to respawn (perhaps under another name).
Not like the investment in hosting and online publishing is huge.
Yes.
As I said, maybe, maybe not.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 07, @01:21AM (2 children)
There's no maybe to it. That's what "ownership" means. When it comes right down to it, not even the most die-hard socialist wants their own ownership rights made subject of debate, only everyone else's.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday November 07, @01:28AM
That would be the owner of the shut sites that you speak about.
You telling me that he can block the former employees if they want to revive the site under a different name? (so that this story may actually have a continuation)?
If I remember well, it didn't worked this way for S/N case.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @01:31AM
Wipe out that speck of froth from the corner of your mouth, is unbecoming.
I see noone speaking about socialism anywhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @12:34AM (2 children)
You have a work problem. You get a union. Now you have two problems.
The proper solutions are class action lawsuits and anti-trust actions. A supreme court decision and the lack of lawmaking action to undo it have made class action lawsuits nearly extinct, and our well-lobbied politicians aren't too keen on anti-trust actions, but the fact remains that those are the proper solutions.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday November 07, @12:43AM (1 child)
On exactly what grounds do you see the staff taking the owner to court?
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday November 07, @01:02AM
On waste coffee grounds. Lots of them if the owner is large, I imagine.
