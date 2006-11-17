17/11/06/028232 story
posted by martyb on Monday November 06, @10:21PM
Blizzard will make Starcraft II free-to-play starting November 14. The news was announced at BlizzCon 2017:
New multiplayer updates were revealed for StarCraft II as well. They will hit the game shortly after BlizzCon, addressing complaints regarding "underused units," and making support units more effective in smaller numbers. The changes also "promote more player control" regarding the game's state, and reduce sudden "game-ending moments." A detailed listing of the multiplayer changes can be found here.
The base Wings of Liberty campaign will be free, and those who already own the initial installment will get Heart of the Swarm for free.
Also at The Verge and Tom's Hardware.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @11:02PM
