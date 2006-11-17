Stories
How Much Does a Kilogram Weigh?

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 07, @01:27AM
from the a-pound-of-feathers-or.... dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

The kilogram doesn't weigh a kilogram any more. This sad news was announced during a seminar at CERN on Thursday, 26 October by Professor Klaus von Klitzing, who was awarded the 1985 Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery of the quantised Hall effect. "We are about to witness a revolutionary change in the way the kilogram is defined," he declared.

Together with six other units – metre, second, ampere, kelvin, mole, and candela – the kilogram, a unit of mass, is part of the International System of Units (SI) that is used as a basis to express every measurable object or phenomenon in nature in numbers. This unit's current definition is based on a small platinum and iridium cylinder, known as "le grand K", whose mass is exactly one kilogram. The cylinder was crafted in 1889 and, since then, has been kept safe under three glass bell jars in a high-security vault on the outskirts of Paris. There is one problem: the current standard kilogram is losing weight. About 50 micrograms, at the latest check. Enough to be different from its once-identical copies stored in laboratories around the world.

To solve this weight(y) problem, scientists have been looking for a new definition of the kilogram.

Dang. That throws the easily memorable conversion of 1kg=2.2lbs right out the window.

  by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 07, @01:38AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) on Tuesday November 07, @01:38AM

    THIS POST IS NOT RELATED TO TERRORISM.

  by BK on Tuesday November 07, @01:40AM

    by BK (4868) on Tuesday November 07, @01:40AM

    Well, in some high gravity areas, in Jupiter's gravity well for example, it may weigh a ton. Or more!

  by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @01:53AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @01:53AM

    A kilogram has never weighed a kilogram because kilograms are a unit of mass... not weight. A kilogram weighs about 2.2lbs on earth, at sea level but if you take that kilogram to another planet, its weight will change. Its mass will still be 1kg, though.

  by legont on Tuesday November 07, @02:29AM

    by legont (4179) on Tuesday November 07, @02:29AM

    Why do they want to define kilogram in terms of not perfectly known value such as Planck's constant? Why not something permanent such as a certain number of neutrons at rest? Does mass of a neutron fluctuates by any chance?

  by captain normal on Tuesday November 07, @02:53AM

    by captain normal (2205) on Tuesday November 07, @02:53AM

    A pound is still a pound (assuming one is not talking of British currency). An ounce is still an ounce, an inch is still an inch, a yard is still a yard etc.

  by Pino P on Tuesday November 07, @03:02AM

    by Pino P (4721) on Tuesday November 07, @03:02AM

    That throws the easily memorable conversion of 1kg=2.2lbs right out the window.

    I don't see how. The avoirdupois pound is defined in terms of the kilogram:

    So even if the kilogram is redefined in terms of h, the relationship between the pound and the kilogram won't change. This means 1 French-prototype kg = 2.2046 French-prototype lb before the change, and 1 Planck kg = 2.2046 Planck lb after the change.

