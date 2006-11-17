from the marigold-white-triffle dept.
The Mediterranean black truffle, one of the world's most expensive ingredients, has been successfully cultivated in the UK, as climate change threatens its native habitat.
Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Mycorrhizal Systems Ltd (MSL) have confirmed that a black truffle has been successfully cultivated in the UK for the first time: the farthest north that the species has ever been found. It was grown as part of a programme in Monmouthshire, South Wales, run by MSL in collaboration with local farmers. The results of the programme, reported in the journal Climate Research, suggest that truffle cultivation may be possible in many parts of the UK.
After nine years of waiting, the truffle was harvested in March 2017 by a trained dog named Bella. The aromatic fungus was growing within the root system of a Mediterranean oak tree that had been treated to encourage truffle production. Further microscopic and genetic analysis confirmed that Bella's find was indeed a Périgord black truffle (Tuber melanosporum).
Gourmands rejoice.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:19AM (2 children)
They trained a dog to find truffles? Do they not realize chocolate is toxic to dogs?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:28AM (1 child)
Knowledge is toxic to Anonymous Cowards. Prove me wrong.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:31AM
OK, truffles do not naturally contain chocolate. It's added after harvest.
Shocking, I know.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Tuesday November 07, @03:29AM (4 children)
...is to make sure the precious truffles don't disappear, oh no! Because the rich still need their precious sustenance of honey and ambrosia!
Fuck that. I'm living off beans and lentils. I'm sure cultivating fucking truffles is really putting the heat on BP and ExxonMobil to get their shit together.
This is literally why we need Marx more than ever.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 07, @04:07AM (1 child)
Grocery outlet is having a fire sale on brats
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 07, @04:13AM
John Boehner Unchained [politico.com]
Also a bratwurst is considered a tier or two above hot dogs. What brand did you actually buy?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @04:10AM
"I'm living off beans and lentils."
And fortunately for you, there's a legume that will grow in virtually any climate, so you can quit worrying your pretty little head about it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 07, @04:17AM
What do you make with your lentils?
I tried to make kofte [blogspot.com] once but failed at it. Other than that I just throw red lentils in curries.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 07, @04:05AM
Buy a loompanics book
I myself grew oyster mushrooms
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
Reply to This