Perigord Black Truffle Cultivated in the UK for the First Time

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 07, @03:03AM
from the marigold-white-triffle dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

The Mediterranean black truffle, one of the world's most expensive ingredients, has been successfully cultivated in the UK, as climate change threatens its native habitat.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Mycorrhizal Systems Ltd (MSL) have confirmed that a black truffle has been successfully cultivated in the UK for the first time: the farthest north that the species has ever been found. It was grown as part of a programme in Monmouthshire, South Wales, run by MSL in collaboration with local farmers. The results of the programme, reported in the journal Climate Research, suggest that truffle cultivation may be possible in many parts of the UK.

After nine years of waiting, the truffle was harvested in March 2017 by a trained dog named Bella. The aromatic fungus was growing within the root system of a Mediterranean oak tree that had been treated to encourage truffle production. Further microscopic and genetic analysis confirmed that Bella's find was indeed a Périgord black truffle (Tuber melanosporum).

Gourmands rejoice.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:19AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:19AM (#593435)

    They trained a dog to find truffles? Do they not realize chocolate is toxic to dogs?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:28AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:28AM (#593440)

      Knowledge is toxic to Anonymous Cowards. Prove me wrong.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:31AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @03:31AM (#593444)
        "Knowledge is toxic to Anonymous Cowards. Prove me wrong."

        OK, truffles do not naturally contain chocolate. It's added after harvest.

        Shocking, I know.

  • (Score: 2) by idiot_king on Tuesday November 07, @03:29AM (4 children)

    by idiot_king (6587) on Tuesday November 07, @03:29AM (#593442)

    ...is to make sure the precious truffles don't disappear, oh no! Because the rich still need their precious sustenance of honey and ambrosia!
    Fuck that. I'm living off beans and lentils. I'm sure cultivating fucking truffles is really putting the heat on BP and ExxonMobil to get their shit together.
    This is literally why we need Marx more than ever.

    • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 07, @04:07AM (1 child)

      by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday November 07, @04:07AM (#593458) Homepage Journal

      Grocery outlet is having a fire sale on brats

      --
      Donate To Soggy Jobs

      • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 07, @04:13AM

        by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Tuesday November 07, @04:13AM (#593460) Journal

        John Boehner Unchained [politico.com]

        On the eve of his golf outing, I find myself on Boehner’s back patio. He’s hosting a barbecue for friends who came to Ohio for the fundraiser, and we get acquainted as Boehner works several outdoor grills, Camel in his left hand and tongs in his right. Among others seated around the table, sipping Maker’s Mark 46 from blue plastic cups and smoking cigars, are Dick, who owns a winter home near Boehner’s on Florida’s Marco Island; Ed, who also spends winters on Marco Island but still runs a business out of western Ohio; and Mick, the longtime chief of staff in Boehner’s personal office who lives nearby. All three promise that I’m in for a treat. They aren’t lying: Boehner has prepared a feast of teriyaki-marinated flank steaks, his specialty; chunks of seared beef tenderloin; grilled chicken breasts; a salad of avocado, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella; au gratin potatoes; a sweet corn skillet; and baked crescent rolls. As we eat, someone jokes that the only thing missing are hot dogs. Boehner looks up from his plate. “I’ve never had a hot dog for dinner in my life,” he says, stone-faced.

        Also a bratwurst is considered a tier or two above hot dogs. What brand did you actually buy?

        --
        [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @04:10AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @04:10AM (#593459)

      "I'm living off beans and lentils."

      And fortunately for you, there's a legume that will grow in virtually any climate, so you can quit worrying your pretty little head about it.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 07, @04:17AM

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Tuesday November 07, @04:17AM (#593463) Journal

      What do you make with your lentils?

      I tried to make kofte [blogspot.com] once but failed at it. Other than that I just throw red lentils in curries.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 07, @04:05AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday November 07, @04:05AM (#593456) Homepage Journal

    Buy a loompanics book

    I myself grew oyster mushrooms

    --
    Donate To Soggy Jobs
