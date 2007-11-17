Stories
How to Store Information in Your Clothes Invisibly, Without Electronics

posted by takyon on Tuesday November 07, @06:05AM
from the Madame-Defarge dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

How to store information in your clothes invisibly, without electronics

A new type of smart fabric developed at the University of Washington could pave the way for jackets that store invisible passcodes and open the door to your apartment or office.

The UW computer scientists have created fabrics and fashion accessories that can store data -- from security codes to identification tags -- without needing any on-board electronics or sensors.

As described in a paper presented Oct. 25 at the Association for Computing Machinery's User Interface Software and Technology Symposium (UIST 2017), they leveraged previously unexplored magnetic properties of off-the-shelf conductive thread. The data can be read using an instrument embedded in existing smartphones to enable navigation apps.

"This is a completely electronic-free design, which means you can iron the smart fabric or put it in the washer and dryer," said senior author Shyam Gollakota, associate professor in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering. "You can think of the fabric as a hard disk -- you're actually doing this data storage on the clothes you're wearing."

You could embroider a QR code into your clothing, too, though.

Original Submission


  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @06:07AM

    Spy: "Why the hell is there a hole in my undies? ... Dammit, foiled again!"

  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 07, @06:50AM

    ...or are you just happy to see me?

